ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecheyennepost.com

Common Diabetes Drug Januvia May Contain Traces of Carcinogen, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The popular diabetes drug Januvia may contain traces of a probable carcinogen, but patients should keep using the medication because it could be dangerous to stop taking it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week. Despite the discovery that Nitroso-STG-19...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy