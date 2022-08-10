Read full article on original website
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
One-third of the food we eat is at risk because the climate crisis is endangering butterflies and bees
Bee populations are declining. More than half of the bat species in the United States are in severe decline or listed as endangered. And international scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is perilously close to extinction.
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
Common Diabetes Drug Januvia May Contain Traces of Carcinogen, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The popular diabetes drug Januvia may contain traces of a probable carcinogen, but patients should keep using the medication because it could be dangerous to stop taking it, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week. Despite the discovery that Nitroso-STG-19...
