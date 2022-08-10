ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

By Jacquelyn Kisic
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9up4_0hBxc0PF00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.

Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification.

“All but one of the terrorists in the 9/11 attacks received a credential that was fraudulent and so the federal government wanted some tougher standards,” said Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicle spokesperson Matthew Boudreaux.

Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, which created a federally accepted form of ID that provides minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

On May 3, 2023, U.S. citizens 18 years or older will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants.

A Louisiana REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.

Upon arrival at a TSA Checkpoint , if you do not have a REAL ID card by May 3rd or any federal papers, you will not be allowed to board an aircraft.

One way for Louisianans to hold their REAL ID, or any form of ID, is LA Wallet .

“Whatever ID or driver’s license that you are going to need will be in LA Wallet,” said Boudreaux. “If you have that gold circle with a white star showing that you’re REAL ID Ready that will show up as well in LA Wallet.”

Child found in backseat of car after police chase ends with I-10 crash near LaPlace

Boudreaux said over 700,000 people in Louisiana are REAL ID Ready.

“We would like to see those numbers go up,” he said.

Louisiana residents must visit an OMV field office or Public Tag Agent location to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card. To schedule an appointment, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
Shreveport Magazine

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, our state was one of the first states in the country to launch the program. The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016

It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Real Id Act#Id Card#Tsa#Congress#Louisianans#La Wallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy