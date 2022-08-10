ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors 2022

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 3 days ago

Chunky phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are more likely to slip out of your hands and fall face-first onto the pavement, shattering both the screens and your heart, in a split second. Your first line of defense is always a robust screen protector, followed by a sturdy case, to avoid such nasty happenings.

These great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors are the best ones available right now, although we expect more to become available as we get closer to release.

Shield your Z Fold 4 with these picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axjc4_0hBxbxvI00

Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU Screen Protector (2-Pack)

Staff Pick

Supershieldz has perfected its TPU formula to a T. The brand's set of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU screen protectors are long-lasting and case-friendly. You get two film protectors for the cover display and two more for the larger 7.6-inch foldable screen on the inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2Sse_0hBxbxvI00

UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tempered Glass (2+3 Pack)

Guards the exterior

Not satisfied with plastic films? The UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tempered Glass will be suitable. Because of the folding screen's flexible nature, you can only apply glass to the external display. This set of five gives you a trio of sturdy tempered glass protectors for the front screen and a duo of camera lens glass protectors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGeRC_0hBxbxvI00

Milomdoi Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector (9 in 1)

All-in-one solution

Milomdoi wipes the floor of its competition in terms of value for money. You get nine guards for various Z Fold 4 parts and two mounts to help you with at-home installation. This set includes three pairs of camera unit, outer display, and internal display protectors. While the first two are tempered glass, the last one is flexible TPU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3BtM_0hBxbxvI00

IMBZBK Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Anti-Spy Screen Protector (3+3 Pack)

Privacy filter

Ward off prying eyes and protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's external display simultaneously with the IMBZBK Anti-Spy Screen Protector. You get three privacy screen guards that have a dark tint on them, along with three lens protectors for the cameras. Don't worry about the durability because they're all made with tempered glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdBuK_0hBxbxvI00

Ringke Galaxy Z Fold 4 Combo Case + Screen Protector + Cover Display Glass

Get em' all

Ringke is a notable case maker that dabbles in screen protection solutions. The company's good track record means you can rely on this combination pack, with an interior display film, and an exterior display glass protector. Plus, you get a transparent case made of tough polycarbonate for additional protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnQsb_0hBxbxvI00

AACL Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector (3+2 Pack)

Notch-free option

AACL's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector comes with loads of extras, such as screen wipes, cleaning cloths, and more. The main goods include three tempered glass screen guards and two camera unit protectors made of glass as well. What we love about AACL's cover display protector is the lack of a cutout, which will help prevent dust build-up.

With great power comes great responsibility

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just the sweetest, new foldable phone , but it's also one of the most powerful Android phones that money can buy. If you want your versatile foldable to stay fit in the long run, you'd better take good care of it. The road to caretaking begins with a reliable screen protector and a properly protective Z Fold 4 case .

Since the large internal 7.6-inch QXGA+ Infinity Flex Display can fold, you need a high-quality, specifically-made TPU screen protector to keep it safe. And, of course, you can't neglect the outsides of the foldable Note successor either.

Supershieldz has the perfect solution to safeguard that gorgeous bendable Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU Screen Protector comes with two pieces to cover the inside and another set of two for the external display. All four units are super clear, highly responsive, and resistant to scratches.

To tighten you Z Fold 4's defenses even further, get an all-in-one package that includes a camera protector from Milomdoi. This includes a trio of glass screen guards for the camera bump, three TPU films for the internal screen, and three more tempered glass pieces for the external 6.2-inch cover display. Milomdoi even throws in assistive frames to ease the installation process.

The Ringke Galaxy Z Fold 4 Combo pack is awesome too, though you have to pay for all of its perks. Ringke's Case + Screen Protector + Cover Display Glass package deal gives you screen protectors for both displays and a basic clear cover for the Z Fold 4.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central

Motorola One 5g keeps asking to choose default launcher.. please help

Sometimes when I hit home, it asks me if I want Smart Launcher to be my default. I select always but it still happens. It's already set as default in settings. I uninstalled smart Launcher and reinstalled it. Same thing keeps happening! It's very annoying, how do I fix this? I've googled and nothing has worked.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Looking to pick up a 22 ultra

If you had a note 20 ultra the s22 ultra is the same phone. My s22 ultra works just as great. Lol. Any problems with texting on the s22 ultra? My note 20 gave me problems sending texts it had issues switching between 5g and lte which caused the text issues. Went to iPhone but miss android.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

