Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
The Lowcountry’s golden egg
Shirley Phillips lived in Goose Creek’s Crowfield Plantation for 30 years, and today, as a Broker and Realtor with Carolina One who continues to specialize in the area, she’s happy to share the fascinating history and promising future of Goose Creek with curious clients. An agent since 1971,...
Handsome Properties Sells The Governors House In Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Handsome Properties, Charleston’s premier luxury real estate firm, represented the buyer and seller in the sale of The Governor's House at 117 Broad Street listed for $7,495,000 in Downtown Charleston. Deborah C. Fisher, Handsome Properties Broker-In-Charge exclusively held the listing while Handsome Properties agent, John Payne represented the buyer.
Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CCSD names Anthony Dixon as Interim Chief of Schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools. The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. “We are excited and grateful to have such […]
Summerville celebrates unveiling of McKissick statue
A sculpture honoring a coaching legend now towers above the west end zone at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium. Members of the community joined town, county and state officials Aug. 12 for the unveiling of the John and Joan McKissick statue, which now faces historic McKissick Field. Steady rain did not discourage a sizeable crowd from attending the unveiling ceremony honoring the winningest coach in the history of American football and his family.
35 teaching positions open in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
Editorial: Landlords are changing. Charleston's rules for them should change, too.
It won’t solve every problem, but a proposal to require some Charleston landlords to register with the city could help address concerns ranging from rental building issues that affect either tenants or their neighbors to public safety threats stemming from parties that get out of hand. We urge City...
HOW TO: 'be a proper Southerner'
Crossroads Community Church - 505 Gahagan Rd. Summerville, SC 29485. Come meet the Mayor, Chiefs and other community representatives, including myself, as a Summerville native, who's been invited to speak about growing up in the Lowcountry. The event is billed to:. '...share vital information about Summerville. Learn its history and...
A Fed Gator Is A Dead Gator
Alligators are common on Kiawah, basking on pond edges or lazily swimming in the numerous ponds. In addition to being illegal, feeding alligators causes them to lose their natural fear of humans. Alligators that have been fed will approach people and associate them with food, leading to a potentially dangerous situation. Alligators on Kiawah should never be fed, and any incidents of feeding or harassment should be reported immediately to Town Hall (843-768- 9166, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.) or Kiawah Island Community Association Security (843-768-5566, 24/7) or individuals witnessing anyone feeding alligators are encouraged to take videos and share them with Enforcement Officers so that tickets can be written. The fine for feeding alligators is up to $500 or 30 days in jail.
Charleston receives $7 million in federal funds for Lowcountry Lowline Project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is one step closer to transforming an abandoned railroad line into a park. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the City of Charleston a $7 million RAISE grant that will go towards the Lowcountry Lowline Project. RAISE stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality. According to officials, the […]
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston
Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
Lowcountry high school football - jamboree scores (8/12)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday Night Lights back in action this weekend with two jamborees happening in the Lowcountry. The inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree at Wando High School and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree returned to Berkeley High School. CCSD Football Jamboree. James Island 7 - Wando 0. West...
Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms
Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a downtown Charleston horse carriage business says a horse falling Thursday afternoon was due to a “freak accident.”. Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street. Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, says the horse...
