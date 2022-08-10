Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Daily South
McAllen Delights with Innovative Cuisine and Vibrant Art
Long prized as a destination for birders and shoppers, the Texas border town of McAllen has evolved into a city with an impressive dining scene, a bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and enriching museums and entertainment. McAllen is located at the southernmost tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,...
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Selects Local Firm For Bridge Construction
The McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen on Monday for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
megadoctornews.com
DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Giant invasive Australian crayfish discovered in South Texas
As the late Steve Erwin would say: crikey!
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
losfresnosnews.net
Latin Pop Artist, Local Entrepreneur Credits STC For Giving Him The Tools For Success
J Mado is a Latin pop artist with deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, including ties to South Texas College, the place that has helped him build a foundation for success in two unrelated industries. J Mado, is his stage name and the name he will use for this...
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
sbnewspaper.com
Huerta inks LOI to play collegiate ball
After a standout high school career, Jaelynn Huerta has officially inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at the next level. The four-year varsity starter will be taking her talents to Vernon College where she expects to compete for a starting job right out of the gate. Huerta, who...
147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
KIII TV3
Invasive crayfish found in Brownsville area
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Researchers and biologists discovered invasive Australian redclaw crayfish in Texas waters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Friday. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley researchers first found three specimens at a Brownsville area apartment complex pond in January and February. A TPWD aquatic biologist...
Former top performers revisited; evidence of roaches, flies, floor tiles
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and found two former Top Performers needed a revisit after years of “Keeping it Clean.” However, one had fallen from the mountain. CBS 4’s new Food 4 Thought host, Derick Garcia, obtained troubling health inspection reports from Taco Fiesta. In April 2013 they were awarded […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
McAllen Memorial Begins Poundfest Tournament in Victorious Fashion
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial volleyball team began play in the McAllen ISD Poundfest Tournament with a two sets to none victory against Pace. The Mustangs got off to shaky start in the second set but were able to bounce back to win 25-23. “From that game...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving an 11-year-old Chrysler Stuffed with Cocaine Caught in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
