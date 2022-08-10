ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Daily South

McAllen Delights with Innovative Cuisine and Vibrant Art

Long prized as a destination for birders and shoppers, the Texas border town of McAllen has evolved into a city with an impressive dining scene, a bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and enriching museums and entertainment. McAllen is located at the southernmost tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,...
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen Selects Local Firm For Bridge Construction

The McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen on Monday for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Urology Institute Welcomes New Physician

EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Diego Andres Aguilar Palacios is the newest member of the DHR Health Urology Institute team bringing experience in urology and general surgery to the Rio Grande Valley. He provides specialized care in the male and female urinary tract and male reproductive organs utilizing minimally invasive...
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas

Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista

(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
sbnewspaper.com

Huerta inks LOI to play collegiate ball

After a standout high school career, Jaelynn Huerta has officially inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at the next level. The four-year varsity starter will be taking her talents to Vernon College where she expects to compete for a starting job right out of the gate. Huerta, who...
ValleyCentral

147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
KIII TV3

Invasive crayfish found in Brownsville area

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Researchers and biologists discovered invasive Australian redclaw crayfish in Texas waters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced Friday. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley researchers first found three specimens at a Brownsville area apartment complex pond in January and February. A TPWD aquatic biologist...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

McAllen Memorial Begins Poundfest Tournament in Victorious Fashion

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial volleyball team began play in the McAllen ISD Poundfest Tournament with a two sets to none victory against Pace. The Mustangs got off to shaky start in the second set but were able to bounce back to win 25-23. “From that game...
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving an 11-year-old Chrysler Stuffed with Cocaine Caught in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at more than $113,220 hidden within a 2011 Chrysler. “Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and were able to stop these drugs from entering our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.
ValleyCentral

Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident

(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
PALMVIEW, TX

