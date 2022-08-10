Inspiring Women: Hard-working Single Mom Katie Lopes Of Stripe & Stare Is Reinventing Your Underwear Drawer

Read full article on original website
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Media: New Names At The Drew Barrymore Show, Ferragamo, Gucci, LADYGUNN, And More!
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Vittorio Florio is now producer at The Drew Barrymore Show. 2. Stephanie Plaines is now chief financial officer at J.C. Penney Co. Inc. 3. Grady Edelstein is now VP global business development and partnership marketing at...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily News: Skating Around With Madonna, Stay At SJP’s Hamptons House, Remi x Revolve Launch Bash, Mel Ottenberg Styles New Campaign, And More!
Not since Carrie and the girls hopped on the Jitney for a weekend Out East have we been so excited. Well, now you can get one step closer thanks to Miss Bradshaw herself as Sarah Jessica Parker has offered up her Hamptons home via Booking.com. “I love spending summer days Out East and just listed my slice of beachside heaven on @bookingcom so others can experience the same,” she wrote in the caption. The chic cottage sits just off of the beach and includes colorful interiors and homewares, as well as a quaint outdoor seating area and bright green bikes. However, you better act fast. Her homey getaway is available for only two nights, from August 26 and August 28, once it becomes become bookable on August 23, 12PM EST. On the other hand, the price is unbeatable. Set at just $19.98—ie, the year SJP scored her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw. Set those alarms, pronto.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Hot Chip: Freakout/ Release review – trying hard to be funky
The British dance-pop favourites make forays into the wilder side, but their mellow tempo prevails
dailyphew.com
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
Meet Beaux Tox, a Labrador Retriever who was born with a facial deformity and experienced a life of constant rejection and neglect, until he found Jamie Hulit, his soul mate and a true best friend. Beaux was born with his unique features, a result of being squashed in his mothers...
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
