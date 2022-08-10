ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

JC Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

Police: Cash, security system taken from Salina restaurant

SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina pizza restaurant and asking the public for help to find suspects. On Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in Salina, according to a media release. An employee arrived...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
JC Post

Junction City woman among 3 injured after 3-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was one of three people injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rebecca Lazarus, 23, of Manhattan was northbound on S. Seth Child when she turned west onto Southwind and struck a southbound 2009 Dodge Journey driven by MacKenzie Clements, 21, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
#Crime Stoppers#Fraud#Riley Co#N Billings Street#Evergy
JC Post

One injured in Riley County rollover crash

RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just early Friday in Riley County. Just after 4a.m. Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road and found a white 4-door passenger car in the tree line. The vehicle travelled off the left...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 12

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.SZ. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Pilot Club supports Stuff the Bus

The Pilot Club of Junction City has donated $ 250 for supplies for needy children in the upcoming school term. Nichole Mader, Executive Director, Junction City / Geary County United Way accepted the check. Stuff the bus has been a big part of the Junction City community for many years.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday

There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive

Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Voter Canvass set for Thursday in Geary County

Geary County Commissioners will canvass the votes from last week's primary election on Thursday. They will meet at 9:45 a.m. at the County Office Building. One contested race involves the 68th District House Republican primary between Nathan Butler of Junction City and John Seibel of Burdick. The district covers Geary, Morris and Riley Counties. The voter canvass in Morris County is also Thursday while in Riley County it is next Monday.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

