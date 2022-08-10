Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
Police: Cash, security system taken from Salina restaurant
SALINA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salina pizza restaurant and asking the public for help to find suspects. On Thursday, police responded to report of a burglary at Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street in Salina, according to a media release. An employee arrived...
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junction City woman among 3 injured after 3-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was one of three people injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Rebecca Lazarus, 23, of Manhattan was northbound on S. Seth Child when she turned west onto Southwind and struck a southbound 2009 Dodge Journey driven by MacKenzie Clements, 21, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
Wamego man dead, 2 adults and 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
15-year-old Kansas boy injured after pickup rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County. A 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The boy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured in Riley County rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just early Friday in Riley County. Just after 4a.m. Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Road and found a white 4-door passenger car in the tree line. The vehicle travelled off the left...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 12
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.SZ. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
K-18 roundabout near JCMS and JCHS is partially open for traffic
Motorists can travel east to west through the new K-18 roundabout on the west side of Junction City and good news, can now exit south onto Karns Drive on the west or back side of City Middle School. The Blue Jay Way or north exit from the roundabout near Junction City High School is still closed but is nearing completion.
Emergency Management confirms reopening of road on the west side of Junction City
Work occurred Thursday morning to move a truck and trailer carrying an empty container that had stalled on Liberty Hall Road west of Junction City. The work was done after a power unit for the trailer was brought in from Texas overnight. That unit guides the trailer. There was a...
Pilot Club supports Stuff the Bus
The Pilot Club of Junction City has donated $ 250 for supplies for needy children in the upcoming school term. Nichole Mader, Executive Director, Junction City / Geary County United Way accepted the check. Stuff the bus has been a big part of the Junction City community for many years.
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive
Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
Voter Canvass set for Thursday in Geary County
Geary County Commissioners will canvass the votes from last week's primary election on Thursday. They will meet at 9:45 a.m. at the County Office Building. One contested race involves the 68th District House Republican primary between Nathan Butler of Junction City and John Seibel of Burdick. The district covers Geary, Morris and Riley Counties. The voter canvass in Morris County is also Thursday while in Riley County it is next Monday.
Junction City Swimming Pool will close out their 2022 season this weekend
This Sunday the swim season for the Junction City Pool will wrap up. Joshua Gray, Interim Parks and Recreation Director, noted that you can attend at the pool from 1-5 p.m. for regular swim and then from 5-6:45 for the annual Pooch Plunge. Donations are being accepted for the Animal...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0