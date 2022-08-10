Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Be sure to dine on gooey butter cake at these top restaurants around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not waste time, what exactly is gooey butter cake? NationalToday explains, “Gooey butter cake is a dessert or pastry delicacy. It has a yeast cake foundation with a ‘goo’ mixture on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.”. Friday, August 12 just so...
It’s National Filet Mignon Day! These are top restaurants in Dallas to eat the best cut of meat
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Beef. It’s what’s for Dinner.” This weekend, we are celebrating the delicious treat that is steak, as Saturday, Aug. 13 is National Filet Mignon Day. Though they say the best steak comes from your own kitchen, there are some places in North...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
Dallas is the 10th priciest place for office space in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Office Space is a comedy movie that was released back in 1999. The film was shot in multiple Texas cities, including the DFW Metroplex and Austin. If you ever watched the film, were you at any point thinking, ‘How much is it to lease that office space?’ Apparently, it’s a lot.
Spoil your dog North Texas! Here are the best places for dog treats & cakes around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Woof! It’s National Spoil Your Dog Day on Wednesday, August 10! So, North Texans and beyond get off your butts and take that dog of yours on an insanely amazing walk followed by some of the best of treats for the best fur buddy in your life.
Report touts these restaurants have the best french fries in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!. Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
At this North Texas sushi restaurant, your food is brought to your table by adorable robots
On top of the delicious sushi options, Inside DFW producer Kinya Cano says there were a few unique features with this sushi spot that really stood out to her.
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Enjoy ‘Yappy Hour’ specials all month long at any North Texas Mutts Canine Cantina
August 26 is National Dog Day and Mutts Canine Cantina is celebrating it all month long. Every Wednesday all day, you and your pup can enjoy "Yappy Hour" specials with many dog water features and ice baths.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in DFW
So many people around North Texas scored some big wins on Wednesday as some rain finally made its way back into the region but that wasn't the only big wins happening around town.
Jessie James Decker will be performing in Dallas this weekend: Here’s how to get tickets
Who's ready for a good time in Dallas this weekend? Country music fans, it's time to dust off your boots and head over to Strauss Square this weekend.
Angry Orchard drops new Hardcore Imperial Cider, just in time for fall & football season
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having an alcoholic beverage in hand when enjoying a tailgate or sinking deep into your favorite chair in the living room while football is blasting loud on the TV screen is a right every American (at the age of 21 or older) deserves. These days beer...
Animal shelters in Fort Worth offering free adoptions through end of August
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in North Texas and looking to give a furry friend a forever home there’s quite an opportunity available in Cow Town. Fort Worth Police say animal shelters across the city will be offering free pet adoptions through the end of the month of August. This offer is for all animals that are able to be adopted.
This tour shows you the best places to get a margarita in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visita Dallas' Margarita Mile.
WATCH: Inside look at Dallas restaurant Georgie by Curtis Stone
Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams is taking us on an inside tour of Georgie by Curtis Stone!
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
