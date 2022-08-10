Read full article on original website
Oklahoma agency regulating company’s handling of hand sanitizer following large fire in Chickasha
The Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality is regulating how a company handles hand sanitizer following a large fire that destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Center.
Growing complaints surrounding Fletcher Cemetery, more families coming forward about burial placement errors
After Aimee Lowery’s six-year-old daughter died from a car accident, she and her family bought three plots next to her. Since then, someone else’s family member has been buried in the spot they own. Others say they are having the same problem.
Bike in the Park with Lawton Public Library this Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s monthly Bike in the Park event is this Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate in the free fun from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, with the ride beginning next to the armory. In addition to the bike...
WF Farmers Market Association explains decision to move
The downtown farmers market was under the management of the Farmers Market Association, but when rent was increased for the facility, the Association decided to move.
Swimming Across Oklahoma: Bath Lake at Medicine Park
"Bath Lake is the heart of Medicine Park," states business owner Candy Hanza. "That's for sure."
LPS employees now have a scholarship with Cameron University
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has a new partnership with the Lawton Public School Foundation. The university is now offering scholarships to LPS employees, to help further their education. This partnership is meant to help all LPS employees, including support staff, emergency certified teachers, and teachers wanting to earn a master’s degree.
The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton
There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of Fort Sill’s best were recognized Friday afternoon in the Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony. Squads on Fort Sill were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a series of intense challenges and tests. The competition not only showed their prowess as individual...
WF Farmers Market Association announces new location
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has announced that they will be changing their location for the rest of the summer season.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Plant last Sunday. That’s according to District Attorney Jason Hicks. Officials discovered large amounts of sanitizer were being stored in the facility and in other locations in Grady County in the early stages of...
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
News On 6
Rush Springs Holds Its Annual Watermelon Festival Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - It'll be a seed-spittin' good time with tons of things for the whole family to do. The festival will be in Jeff Davis Park.
Duncan Public Schools back to school bash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public School staff were ready to get the new school year started. They made a sea of red at the Simmons Center celebrating their school pride with cheering dancing and singing. They started the event with the band, cheer, and pom squad to set the tone.
Interview: Dr. Kathryn Briner Discusses Comanche Nation’s Involvement on Disney’s Latest Film ‘Prey’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s most recent film ‘Prey’ is the fifth installment in the ‘Predator franchise and is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. 7News spoke with Dr. Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development, about her involvement on Disney’s latest film ‘Prey.’
“Fresh Start Lawton” offers help to homeless young people
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has banded together to help young people who don’t have a home to call their own. ‘Fresh Start Lawton’ was held Wednesday at Family Promise, offering free resources to young people ages 14 to 24, who might be experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Twitch trend leads to large WFPD response on Wenonah Ave
A dangerous Twitch trend prompted a large police response to a home on Wenonah Avenue Friday afternoon.
Eastern Sports Management to head youth sports in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Sports Authority wrapped up negotiations Thursday, and finalized a contract with Eastern Sports Management, who will now be running youth sports in Lawton. ESM has already began their work with the City of Lawton, by making the transition with Parks and Recreation a smooth...
KOCO
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
