WDEZ 101.9 FM
Evers’ “Do The Right Thing” Tour Stops in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Tony Evers kicked off his re-election tour with a stop at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau Friday. Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel’s, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch. “My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money,” said Gov. Evers. “He said he’s going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic Raises Thousands
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Organizers are calling the 2022 Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic a success. The event, held on August 1st at Wausau Golf Club, raised $68,600 for various causes supported by the Foundation. “We are extremely thankful for the generosity of those who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
NEW INFO: Zastrow Accused of Purchasing Gun Used in Merrill Homicide
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin woman in federal jail facing accusations of a straw gun purchase may have purchased the weapon used to kill a Merrill woman. Police say Ashley Zastrow provided false statements about who was purchasing two firearms back in January, saying she was purchasing the guns when the real buyer was someone else. Officers say one of the guns that were part of that transaction was used to kill Kayla Frank.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Woodchucks Top Mallards, Qualify for Northwoods League Playoffs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2014 on Friday. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.
