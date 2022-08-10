Peanut butter is so versatile, it can find its way into practically any meal or snack. You can use it to make a spicy sauce for noodles, drop a spoonful of it into your favorite smoothie, or slather it on some crackers. And don’t forget about the peanut butter and jelly sandwich! The sweet-and-salty creation is a kid-favorite for a reason. If you go through jar after jar once the school year starts, you already know that peanut butter brands and varieties have exploded over the years to meet the varying needs of consumers. Some people want to stay away from added sugar, while others carefully navigate the type of oil used. One peanut butter variety might be better for baking, while another makes a great savory peanut sauce. That’s why we decided to taste 21 store-bought peanut butters to see which ones you should get your hands on before classes resume. Keep reading to see how things "shelled" out.

