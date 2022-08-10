ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Football Working Through Lack of Depth at Cornerback

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Aug. 10: Ohio State football moved two safeties to the cornerback position during Tuesday's practice, and Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps will compete in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4.

The Ohio State football program entered its fall training camp with just six scholarship players at the cornerback position, and the depth there became even thinner on Tuesday as sophomore Jordan Hancock left practice field with an injury.

“We’re a little banged up at corner,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told Buckeyes Now . “We’re going to have to dual-train because we’ve got corners who run all the time back and forth and we’re going to get the soft-tissue injuries.

“We need to be fresh, so I feel like it’s definitely something we are keeping our eye on and trying to make sure we get multiple guys there repetitions.”

The Buckeyes had safeties J antzen Dunn and Cameron Martinez take reps at cornerback to make up for the lack of bodies. Other than Hancock, redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson is the only other cornerback to appear in a game for the program behind returning starters Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke .

Indiana Basketball Commit to Play in Offseason All-Star Game

Indiana basketball recruit Gabe Cupps will participate in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4, which will take place at Rucker Park in Harlem, N.Y. on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

“The SLAM Summer Classic is unlike any other high school basketball game! We’re so excited to bring it to the legendary Rucker Park and give these athletes an authentic NYC hoops experience,” Les Green, CEO of SLAM Media Inc., said in a press release. “SLAM is all about celebrating the game of basketball as well as the culture surrounding the game. We’ll give all the young men and women a weekend to remember, full of energy, competition and fun. With a roster of 24 amazing athletes and eight great partners, this year’s Classic will be the biggest one yet.”

Cupps, a four-star point guard in the class of 2023 out of Centerville High School in Dayton, Ohio, is a top-100 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings . He is the No. 15 player at his position and is rated as the fourth-highest prospect in Ohio.

