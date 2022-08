The southbound Hwy. 99 Stockdale Highway off-ramp will close permanently starting the night of Thursday, Aug. 11th.

The closure will start at 8 p.m.

Drivers will be directed to use either the California Avenue or White Lane off-ramps.

If you have any questions about the closure, call Caltrans at 559-444-2409.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.