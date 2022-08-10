ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The importance of Lady A's powerful statement on sobriety

By Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

When country trio Lady A announced last week that they were postponing their tour to support member Charles Kelley's sobriety , they released a lengthy statement that experts in substance abuse say offered important lessons for anyone touched by addiction.

Namely, that no one walks the road to recovery alone.

The statement didn't come from Kelley, but from the band themselves, saying "we're family," that the band was "proud" of Kelley, and that all members were in "this together."

"The announcement being made by the band indicates that Charles' process of recovery is something that affects all of them, and there are ways in which the entire band and the band's support structure, the concentric circles that surround the band and go from the band itself outward, can play a very important role in helping Charles continue this process of recovery," says Dan Mager, author of "Some Assembly Required: A Balanced Approach to Recovery from Addiction and Chronic Pain."

Analysis: Why it's still so hard not to drink

Recovery is a process through which people seek to live healthier, fuller lives. Experts agree there are many pathways to recovery, and social support – which can be provided by peers, partners, friends and family members – is an essential part of recovery.

"For any of us, when we're at any kind of change process, having support is really important," says Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing. "This isn't something you have to do alone, and I love how the band has done this, how they're saying that they're going to be there to support him in this journey."

A candid disclosure

Experts say the band's decision to explicitly address Kelley's sobriety is a bold choice in a culture that still stigmatizes substance abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uox3_0hBxZUwj00
From left, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley. Entertain This!

"The whole notion of Alcoholics Anonymous has been one of anonymity, borne largely out of the societal stigma that people faced, and potentially the legal repercussions at play depending on what people were struggling with," Ingoglia says. "This notion of being upfront about it is encouraging, and hopefully it will give other people the courage to confront what they need in their lives and to seek care."

Demi Lovato isn't 'California sober': 'Sober sober is the only way to be'

Beyond its candor, experts say the statement is also notable for its language choices. It refers to Kelley's path forward as a "journey of sobriety," which experts say underscores recovery is a process, not a destination.

"You didn't end up in a place where you felt like you needed to start a journey to recovery overnight,"  Ingoglia says. "There's been a lot of things that have potentially happened in your life, a lot of behaviors and coping mechanisms and trauma that have gotten you to where you are. It's going to take a while to learn how to replace those behaviors."

The statement also acknowledges that "it's early on this road," which Mager calls a meaningful choice given that recovery takes time, and has no endpoint.

Different paths to recovery

Achieving a sense of health and wholeness is going to look different for different people, experts say.

Experts: What they think of the 'California Sober' approach

"The only goal historically has been sobriety, and I think on this journey to recovery, there are many different paths that people can take," Ingoglia says. "For some people, that's going to be treatment, for some people that's going to be social support, like AA. ... Everybody's journey is slightly different."

Ingoglia notes that while some people in recovery abstain from all substances, others are able to eliminate the substance creating problems in their life.

"I was talking to someone last week who had an addiction to opioid painkillers, and has been able to stop that, but still drinks alcohol and feels like that's OK," he says.

Supporting someone in recovery means balance and boundaries

Social support is critical for people in recovery, but it is not without its challenges.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "the process of recovery is supported through relationships and social networks," but those closest to a person in recovery, particularly family members, may "experience adversities in their social, occupational and financial lives, as well as in their overall quality of family life."

"Common feelings of abandonment, anxiety, fear, anger, concern, embarrassment or guilt are commonly reported emotions of affected family members," says Dona Dmitrovic, senior adviser for recovery for for SAMHSA.

Mager says supporting another person in their recovery requires maintaining balance and boundaries.

"Especially for people who are not in recovery themselves, but who have a significant other, a family member, a dear friend who is struggling in this particular way, they need to understand that there's only so much they can do to be helpful and to assist the other person," Mager says. "The person in recovery needs to walk a fair amount of this pathway on their own."

While successful recovery must remain a self-directed process, achieving it creates opportunities to heal and even deepen relationships.

"Addiction is a disorder that takes people further and further away from any sort of healthy, meaningful connection with other people," Mager says. "In part, recovery is a process of recovering that connection with other people, further developing it, and, in some cases, finally discovering it."

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental and/or substance use disorders, you can contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for confidential support.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The importance of Lady A's powerful statement on sobriety

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gillian May

The Beginning of Sobriety Can be Challenging

So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply

This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
psychologytoday.com

Weakness of Will and the Persistence of Stigma

Judgments of weakness of will appeal to our own judgments about when it is good or appropriate to make a change of intention. If weakness of will is simply a propensity to revise one's intentions more readily, then there is nothing inherently bad about it. Someone whose will is more...
RELIGION
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage

Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
psychologytoday.com

The Cost of Avoiding Emotional Highs and Lows

Both emotional highs and lows can be beneficial. In times of uncertainty, people have a tendency to avoid emotional extremes and seek a stable middle ground instead. Avoiding emotional highs and lows comes with notable risks to one's well-being. One week into graduate school, I found myself weeping on the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Search for Unconditional Love in Adulthood

Many children of immigrants are used to having to work for love and acceptance. Adult children of immigrants may suffer in silence in toxic relationships, searching for a love that doesn't exist in adulthood. It’s healthy to have conditions because we all deserve to have our needs met. In...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Self-Criticism and Emotion Regulation in Adolescence

Two critical goals in adolescence are independent identity and successful management of intense emotions. When adolescents are critical of themselves, they use ineffective ways of managing positive and negative emotions. Managing negative emotions by problem-solving can lead to ways of managing negative and positive emotions that can worsen mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sobriety
TheConversationCanada

Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth

What would our lives be like if we could no longer depend on our most cherished friendships? The people who know us best, who have been there through our ups and downs, and share a history with us? For many people living with dementia, this is a reality. Over 500,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia, and a diagnosis often leads to a loss of friendships and social opportunities. The reactions of friends greatly affect the experience of someone living with dementia. When friends distance themselves because they don’t know what to say or presume they no longer know how...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Lies Catalyst Of Relationship Demise

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
psychologytoday.com

The Potential Upsides to Having a Partner with Borderline

Partners suffering from BPD are frequently chastised, marginalized, and stigmatized. They might have high intelligence, empathy, and resilience. People with BPD are still human beings who deserve love, understanding, and a partner who desires to be with them. Despite the focus on the negatives, there can be upsides in such...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

J.Lo Gets Candid About Work/Life Balance & Implies She May Step Back from the Spotlight

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about establishing a healthier work/life balance. In the May edition of her newsletter, On the JLo, the 53-year-old singer and entrepreneur not only gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Ben Affleck, but also, she discussed her desire to focus on her family. And something tells us that she might've been hinting at a possible career hiatus.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

568K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy