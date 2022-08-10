ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER to the EDITOR: Upstate and downstate are different

By Jim Franco
 3 days ago
I enjoy reading about the various Siena College Research Institute Public opinion polls which are frequently published by the Spotlight.

As an expert in polling I would like to suggest a change in the reporting of the polls that would benefit your readers. When you analyze a public policy issue in New York state, there is often a big difference between how people in New York City view the issue versus those residing in the rest of the state.

The Siena Research Institute publishes the statistics for each poll and shows if major differences exist between the people in New York City and the other portions of New York state. Often, the polling results from New York City are vastly different from the rest of the state.  The Spotlight should examine this type of data and briefly discuss these differences when it reports the results from the Siena Research Institute polling.

Kevin M. Bronner

Loudonville

