ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Thomas Rhett Remembers The 1st Song He Wrote With His Dad At 6 Years Old

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSOLX_0hBxYr1700
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett got an early start as a songwriter. Now an award-winning artist, he’s thinking back with vivid memories to the first time he wrote a song with his dad, fellow country star Rhett Akins . The “Slow Down Summer” singer was only 6 when he and his father teamed up to pen the song inspired by a guitar. When he grew up and went to college, Rhett was fascinated to realize that songwriting was a career. To this day, Rhett said his dad is one of his favorite co-writers. He said in a statement shared by his record label:

“We wrote a song when I was six years old called, ‘A Piece of Wood,’ and it was about building a guitar. And that song has never been recorded. It probably never will be, but I do remember that vividly. My dad still has the little tape of us singing that song together in the kitchen. But I remember being in college and my dad was just getting out of being an artist and just transitioning into doing the songwriter thing, and I always thought it was so intriguing. What do you do for a living? Oh, I write songs. Really? You can do that for a living? And so, when I was in college, I used to go tag along with my dad during co-writes, and I think it would’ve been normal to have written some songs with dad early on but then maybe not write with him a lot. And somehow, someway, he is one of my favorite co-writers. His perspective on the music industry, the history that he’s had in the business – not only is he a great friend and co-writer, but just a great advice giver, and he can actually speak from personal experience. And so, it’s been really special. it’s just amazing that we still can do that together and also have success with it. It’s a big blessing to be able to have that relationship with my dad.”

Rhett and his dad have been collaborating on songs for years, from his childhood all the way up to his latest album, Where We Started . It’s the first of two projects Rhett aims to release this year, followed by Country Again Side B . Rhett spoke at his his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party in Nashville earlier this year about his father’s influence as a songwriter and what it was like to be raised by an artist. Rhett recalled a time Blake Shelton helped him with his homework, for example, and deemed Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan , among others “advice givers” and mentors over the years. Find Rhett’s latest album on iHeartRadio here .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhett Akins
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy