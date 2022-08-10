Read full article on original website
NME
Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s meditative new single, ‘Foxglove Through the Clearcut’
Death Cab For Cutie have shared ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’, the third single to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ ahead of its arrival next month. The new song begins slow-moving and meditative, with frontman Ben Gibbard delivering spoken-word verses, before building...
NME
Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”
Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
Hot Chip: Freakout/ Release review – trying hard to be funky
The British dance-pop favourites make forays into the wilder side, but their mellow tempo prevails
NME
Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’
Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
NME
Watch Green Day perform with 10-year-old fan in San Francisco
Green Day invited a 10-year-old fan on-stage to perform with them during their recent headline show at Outside Lands festival. The rock trio topped the bill at the three-day San Francisco event last Saturday (August 6), delivering a career-spanning 22-track set on the Lands End main stage. At one point...
NME
Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett announces new art book, ‘Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee’
Gorillaz co-creator and animator Jamie Hewlett has announced a new art book called Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. Hewlett, who founded the cartoon band along with Damon Albarn in 1998, will release the 368-page hardcover title in late November via Z2 Comics. It’s priced at £41.56, and is available to pre-order here.
NME
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
NME
Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release
Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
NME
Watch Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite onstage to perform ‘Closer To The Heart’
The surviving members of Rush, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, reunited to perform onstage together at the second evening of South Park‘s 25th anniversary shows in Colorado this week. Appearing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday night (August 10), Lee and Lifeson played a rendition of ‘Closer to...
