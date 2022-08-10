Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, DL Kevin Jobity, Jr
2021 stats: During his first and only season of high school football, Jobity had twenty-five tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. 2022 projections: An athlete who is new to the game, the Syracuse Orange hope he will develop into a contributor. Jobity just got to campus this summer so he’s likely to start behind the other young defensive lineman. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing for special teams playing time at some point this season.
nunesmagician.com
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #97, DL Belizaire Bassette
2021 stats: Had a standout senior year in high school, with 49 tackles, 20 TFLs, 6 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Those look pretty from an interior line perspective. State title winning year in his senior season as well. 2022 projections: Bassette looks to be one for the...
nunesmagician.com
Get To Know Your Orange Man
Get to know every player on the Syracuse Orange football roster. Wisconsin big men are never a bad grab. A walk-on from Rochester who chose the gridiron over the diamond. May be a name you recognize on a football field here…. By Steve Haller August 9. The incoming freshman flipped...
Comments / 0