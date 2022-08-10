2021 stats: During his first and only season of high school football, Jobity had twenty-five tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. 2022 projections: An athlete who is new to the game, the Syracuse Orange hope he will develop into a contributor. Jobity just got to campus this summer so he’s likely to start behind the other young defensive lineman. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing for special teams playing time at some point this season.

