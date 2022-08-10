ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Health and Wellness Fair held in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- As kids head back to school, being and staying healthy is a top priority for many. Saturday, in Orangeburg, The Family Health Center hosted a health and wellness fair giving back to the community and children in need ahead of the school year. "It's super important to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Pets & Animals
wach.com

UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Coroner Margaret Fisher of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office had released the autopsy results of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, of Edgefield. Coroner Fisher says Butler fell from a boat on Lake Murray on July 31 at around 4:20 p.m. and his body was found by DNR on Aug. 10 in the water of Lake Murray near Dreher Island State Park at approximately 7:45 a.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Take a look inside International Artist Philip Mullen's studio

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — International Painter Philip Mullen invites us into his studio this week for Arts WACH. He makes his home right here in Columbia and has some of his best artwork at the Koger Center. He says his comfort zone is big paintings that are around 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil Water Advisory issued for Jenkinsville Water customers

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Jenkinsville Water Company in Jenkinsville, SC has issued a boil water advisory for customers located in the intersection of Coleman Rd. and Road 99 throughout Shelton Community. Staff at the water company say this advisory will take place starting today, until further notice.
JENKINSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Veteran#A Hard Day#The Air Force#Boots In Service Program#The V A Lauren
wach.com

Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Cassatt man accused of stabbing mother; behind bars

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man accused of stabbing his own mother is now behind bars. 28- year-old Drake Munger is in Kershaw County custody with multiple charges, including attempted murder. Munger has an extensive criminal history that includes disorderly conduct to engage in fighting. Late Thursday...
CASSATT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wach.com

Richland County Mother found guilty in role of her son's death

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has found Shakoya Darby guilty in her role that led to her son Princeton's death. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases. Darby was found guilty of homicide by...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police chase in Kershaw County ends in crash

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A chase involving Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police early Thursday afternoon has ended in a crash, sending three people, including one deputy, to the hospital. The car crash happened due to a chase between a suspect and KCSO and Camden Police after reports...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man sentenced to 18 years for felony DUI involving death

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29, of Lexington County, was sentenced to 18 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. This charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. LOCAL FIRST...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
wach.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy