Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
wach.com
Health and Wellness Fair held in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- As kids head back to school, being and staying healthy is a top priority for many. Saturday, in Orangeburg, The Family Health Center hosted a health and wellness fair giving back to the community and children in need ahead of the school year. "It's super important to...
wach.com
Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
wach.com
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
wach.com
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Coroner Margaret Fisher of the Lexington County Coroner’s Office had released the autopsy results of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, of Edgefield. Coroner Fisher says Butler fell from a boat on Lake Murray on July 31 at around 4:20 p.m. and his body was found by DNR on Aug. 10 in the water of Lake Murray near Dreher Island State Park at approximately 7:45 a.m.
wach.com
Bridge connecting Columbia Canal and Saluda Riverwalk is one step closer to reality
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- One group has been working to build a bridge and forge new trails. River Alliance has plans to connect the major walking trails around Columbia and they are one step closer to doing that. After the Saluda Riverwalk and Boyd Island Sanctuary construction projects were finished,...
wach.com
Take a look inside International Artist Philip Mullen's studio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — International Painter Philip Mullen invites us into his studio this week for Arts WACH. He makes his home right here in Columbia and has some of his best artwork at the Koger Center. He says his comfort zone is big paintings that are around 3...
wach.com
Boil Water Advisory issued for Jenkinsville Water customers
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Jenkinsville Water Company in Jenkinsville, SC has issued a boil water advisory for customers located in the intersection of Coleman Rd. and Road 99 throughout Shelton Community. Staff at the water company say this advisory will take place starting today, until further notice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Driver dead, passenger injured in Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter County. According to officials, a vehicle went off-road into a ditch and struck a tree. Lance Corporal Nick Pye says the collision happened around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Boulevard Road near Race Track Road, about 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
wach.com
Cassatt man accused of stabbing mother; behind bars
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man accused of stabbing his own mother is now behind bars. 28- year-old Drake Munger is in Kershaw County custody with multiple charges, including attempted murder. Munger has an extensive criminal history that includes disorderly conduct to engage in fighting. Late Thursday...
wach.com
Many Midlands taxpayers to see rebates, extra money before the end of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s welcoming news for thousands here in the Midlands. Many can expect to see an extra sum of money in the near future. With the state’s department of revenue issuing close to a billion dollars in tax rebates before the year is up.
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Smith is being charged with domestic violence 1st degree and his bond is set at $10,000. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Richland County Mother found guilty in role of her son's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has found Shakoya Darby guilty in her role that led to her son Princeton's death. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Not fair': Grieving families, law enforcement talk impact of backlog in murder cases. Darby was found guilty of homicide by...
wach.com
SC deputies searching for man with possible information about homicide incident
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., who may have information about a homicide incident. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said “We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body, we need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”
wach.com
Police chase in Kershaw County ends in crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A chase involving Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police early Thursday afternoon has ended in a crash, sending three people, including one deputy, to the hospital. The car crash happened due to a chase between a suspect and KCSO and Camden Police after reports...
wach.com
Man sentenced to 18 years for felony DUI involving death
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheldon Eugene Dubois, 29, of Lexington County, was sentenced to 18 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections following a guilty plea to Felony DUI, Involving Death. This charge is classified as a violent, serious, and a “no parole” offense. LOCAL FIRST...
wach.com
'Horrendous': Residents, law enforcement talk man accused of attempted rape at pharmacy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Scary and traumatic are some of the many adjectives some Columbia residents and even law enforcement are using after a man tried to rape a woman as she shopped at a local pharmacy this week. 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old...
wach.com
SC Police: Man arrested after being accused of assaulting woman in Columbia Walgreens
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department have arrested 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis. He has been charged with third-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. Davis is accused of assaulting a woman at the Walgreens store at 4467 Devine Street say officials. Shortly before 6:00 p.m....
wach.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
wach.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after he allegedly stabbed his mother
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has been captured and is in custody. LOCAL FIRST | UPDATE: Boater dies after drowning in Lake Murray, coroner says. ORIGINAL COVERAGE: An active search is taking place for a man who Kershaw County deputies say stabbed his mother. According to...
Comments / 0