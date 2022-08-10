ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving

IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'BEST PARADE EVER': Details released on first Gate City Veterans Day parade in eight decades

POCATELLO — Members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, classic sports cars and a possible flyover from at least two A-10 Thunderbolts are just a few events organizers have planned for the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era. Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he and several other committee members are pulling out all the stops to make this Veterans Day special, particularly for the significant number of local veterans whose...
POCATELLO, ID
nevadabusiness.com

Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers

RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State University announces 2022-2023 Season of Note Series

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is featuring 11 performances with artists from around the world for its 2022-2023 Season of Note Series at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Season tickets are now available for the series, and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 19.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello pregnancy center vandalized

POCATELLO — The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building’s windows painted with messages including “forced birth center,” “God is a woman” and “beware.” The name of a new militant pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bolshevism comes to Pocatello

“The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them.” —Karl Marx. For a year and a half now, I have been writing about the postmodern invasion of American society. I often use terms like neo-Marxism to describe this invasion. This postmodern invasion isn’t the in-your-face/fly the hammer and sickle you often see from groups like antifa or Black Lives Matter. It’s a more subtle and subversive cultural movement that controls people with public shame and derision, similar to the social credit system of the Communist Party of China. Now, this cultural movement is taking root right here in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage

Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.

