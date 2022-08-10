Read full article on original website
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
'BEST PARADE EVER': Details released on first Gate City Veterans Day parade in eight decades
POCATELLO — Members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, classic sports cars and a possible flyover from at least two A-10 Thunderbolts are just a few events organizers have planned for the first Veterans Day parade in Pocatello since the World War II era. Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said he and several other committee members are pulling out all the stops to make this Veterans Day special, particularly for the significant number of local veterans whose...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli offers fresh breads, sweets, sandwiches and more
AMMON — Stop by Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli and you’ll find a hearty meal, a warm bowl of soup, a loaf of fresh bread or a yummy sweet treat. The family-owned bakery and deli has been around for decades with Jay and Merry Bungard running the Ammon business since 2001.
eastidahonews.com
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State University announces 2022-2023 Season of Note Series
POCATELLO — Idaho State University is featuring 11 performances with artists from around the world for its 2022-2023 Season of Note Series at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Season tickets are now available for the series, and individual tickets go on sale Aug. 19.
Pocatello pregnancy center vandalized
POCATELLO — The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening. Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building’s windows painted with messages including “forced birth center,” “God is a woman” and “beware.” The name of a new militant pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The...
Idaho State Journal
Bolshevism comes to Pocatello
“The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them.” —Karl Marx. For a year and a half now, I have been writing about the postmodern invasion of American society. I often use terms like neo-Marxism to describe this invasion. This postmodern invasion isn’t the in-your-face/fly the hammer and sickle you often see from groups like antifa or Black Lives Matter. It’s a more subtle and subversive cultural movement that controls people with public shame and derision, similar to the social credit system of the Communist Party of China. Now, this cultural movement is taking root right here in Pocatello.
Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
eastidahonews.com
Beloved local restaurant is forced to close its doors due to rising costs
IDAHO FALLS – Diabla’s Kitchen, a much-loved local restaurant, is officially closing its doors after 11 years. Owner and chef, Deanna Brower, tells EastIdahoNews.com that due to rent increases and a hefty increase on the price of food in the past couple years, maintaining the restaurant became impossible.
BLM Schedules Public Meeting on Proposed Idaho Wind Farm
The Bureau of Land Management will be taking more public comments on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th. It will be conducted as a Zoom session. It will be a day-long event, it begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.
eastidahonews.com
Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning. Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud...
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck PD busts multi-state forgery scheme, seizes $13,844 and multiple blank checks
CHUBBUCK — Four Texas men have been charged with attempting to pass a forged check at a Chubbuck bank. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Jajuan Taylor, 25, Anthony Reimer Mares, 30, and Kemon Rashad Witt, 30, have each been charged with felonies for forgery and criminal conspiracy. Chubbuck police...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
