“The oppressed are allowed once every few years to decide which particular representatives of the oppressing class are to represent and repress them.” —Karl Marx. For a year and a half now, I have been writing about the postmodern invasion of American society. I often use terms like neo-Marxism to describe this invasion. This postmodern invasion isn’t the in-your-face/fly the hammer and sickle you often see from groups like antifa or Black Lives Matter. It’s a more subtle and subversive cultural movement that controls people with public shame and derision, similar to the social credit system of the Communist Party of China. Now, this cultural movement is taking root right here in Pocatello.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO