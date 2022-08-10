Something for everyone this week in Orlando: Red Bull BC One Cypher, Anthrax, Blxst, Michael Bublé, Nothing Butt Rock Fest

Read full article on original website
Orlando lit imprint Burrow Press to throw a combo reading and 'haunted dance party' in October
If you thought the ultimate in books-and-hauntings was the Necronomicon, think again. Orlando-based publishing imprint Burrow Press is debuting new work in October, and throwing a good ol' haunted dance party to mark the occasion. ('Tis the season.) The triad of featured authors — trinity of terror, if you will...
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
Eugene Snowden invites you to celebrate his birthday at live Orlando bash this month
Despite conventional wisdom that you sing to the guest of honor at a birthday party, local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden wants to take this occasion to sing to you instead. The fiery singer and local institution is marking his latest trip around the sun with a concert at Will's Pub at the end of the month. And it looks to be a doozie.
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
Orlando airport workers continue their fight for fair wages, benefits and dignity on the job
Dalines Cortes cleans 20 to 25 airplane cabins in Orlando a day, with a team of seven or eight other cabin cleaners — sometimes less, if they’re short-staffed. She works for Delta Airlines at Orlando International Airport, one of the busiest air hubs in the nation, as an entry point to the so-called “Happiest Place on Earth.”
Take the SeaWorld Orlando coaster challenge next week as part of National Roller Coaster Day
SeaWorld Orlando is marking National Roller Coaster Day next week with a good ol' roller coaster challenge, and you're invited to test your mettle (and stomach strength). This Tuesday, Aug. 16, is National Roller Coaster Day and SeaWorld is throwing down the gauntlet with a one-day test of digestive strength, nerves and equilibrium.
Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows
Euclid Media Group is seeking applications from young journalists and writers from non-traditional backgrounds for our upcoming New Voices Fellowship. If you're looking to break into journalism by carving out your own beat or want to switch careers with the space to make a name for yourself, give our fellowship a look.
Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels
Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again. The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches. During a routine water testing on...
