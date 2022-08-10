Read full article on original website
Delay in hiring more Cleveland officers as police force shrinks
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a delay in hiring more Cleveland police officers.
wksu.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland city councilman addresses street racing increase, suggests action plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a major neighborhood nuisance, likely playing out on your own street. What can be done, though, to crack down on dangerous drag racers?. Last month, we told you calls to police for these speeding drivers are up significantly from last year. This week, we...
Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
cleveland19.com
Barberton man urging city to redo sidewalks, says his safety depends on it
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerry Eland said he’s been waiting for six weeks to hear back from the city of Barberton about the terrible sidewalks in his neighborhood. He said there are bumps, holes, and uneven pavement all throughout his block. After being in a terrible car accident Eland...
cleveland19.com
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed legislation during Wednesday’s hearing that will require the release of police body or dash camera footage within seven days of deadly use of force incidents. The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek. “I pushed for body cams years...
spectrumnews1.com
University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
wksu.org
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process
As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
How to keep from being evicted under a new Cleveland ordinance
Cleveland city council members on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation aimed at keeping families in their homes and expanding renters' rights. Council's new Pay to Stay legislation would allow tenants ordered to appear in court for an eviction hearing a chance to avoid eviction if they can pay the full amount, along with late fees. It also helps landlords avoid losing income during the eviction and re-rental process.
Downtown Cleveland security officers demand better pay, benefits
Thursday, security officers rallied in Playhouse Square with support from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1.
Reward offered in manhunt for rape of 12-year-old
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and indictment of a man wanted for sex crimes.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Police: Kangaroos spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found ‘at least one’ of the missing kangaroos found in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.
cleveland19.com
As kids return to school Ohio is dealing with a teacher shortage that could get worse
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As kids prepare for the start of another school year they are, hopefully, well prepared with supplies from backpacks to laptops and some of those same kids are certainly hoping to land in the classroom of a favorite teacher or two. But in some cases, students should...
Daycare owner who failed to report abuse of Aniya Day-Garrett before her murder must pay $15 million to father, appeals court rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An appeals court this week upheld a $15 million judgment against the owner of a Euclid daycare who failed to notify authorities that 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett was being abused in the months before her mother and her boyfriend murdered the girl. A unanimous three-judge panel at the...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Code enforcement officers take man wanted for 2008 rape into custody
A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.
Officials say Cuyahoga County can borrow another $2.3 billion. But what’s affordable, and who will pay for it?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County is $1.5 billion in debt and could soon be putting at least another $580 million on its credit card, but budget officials say the county can afford it — if taxpayers continue to pay the bill. The county’s line of credit was recently...
