ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
spectrumnews1.com

University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
BEDFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Cleveland City Council#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
wksu.org

Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process

As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

How to keep from being evicted under a new Cleveland ordinance

Cleveland city council members on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation aimed at keeping families in their homes and expanding renters' rights. Council's new Pay to Stay legislation would allow tenants ordered to appear in court for an eviction hearing a chance to avoid eviction if they can pay the full amount, along with late fees. It also helps landlords avoid losing income during the eviction and re-rental process.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Kangaroos spotted in Stark County

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found ‘at least one’ of the missing kangaroos found in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy