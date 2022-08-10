Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
What the ‘historic’ Inflation Reduction Act means for your bank account
Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Americans could benefit from lower prescription drug and energy costs if the IRA becomes law.
The IRS wants to spend billions on "enforcement." Here's who is most likely to get audited.
One of the most gut-tightening phrases for taxpayers is "IRS audit," but years of underfunding and a decline in staffing at the tax agency have pushed the audit rate to a decade-long low. That could soon change under the Inflation Reduction Act, the bill that proposes to give $80 billion to the IRS to beef up enforcement and hiring.
People
Yes, the IRS Has More Funding for Audits — but Americans Making Less Than $400K Aren't the Target
As Republican lawmakers lambast the Biden administration for a new plan that earmarks some $78 billion to the IRS over the next decade, the Department of Treasury is pushing back, saying that the funding won't be used to expand audits of households making less than $400,000 per year. Recent criticism...
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Dana Perino: To pay for the Inflation Reduction Act, they had to find the money somewhere
Dana Perino and the co-hosts of "The Five" discussed how the IRS has been given more power with the Inflation Reduction Act to target Americans that make under $400,000 a year. JESSE WATTERS: WHY DO LIBERALS WANT HOMELESS NEXT TO KIDS?. DANA PERINO: Well, I think I'm not going to...
The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items
When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
The New Inflation Reduction Act Won’t Lower Inflation — but It Could Save You Money
After a year of infighting, Senate Democrats are now working to pass legislation that could reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care premiums and energy for millions of Americans. The $369 billion package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is essentially a pared-down version of President Joe Biden’s massive...
Fast Company
No one likes audits, but more IRS agents could bring its workforce closer to historical norms
Democrats are gambling that a bigger IRS will equal a better IRS. The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act passed yesterday by the Senate allocates $80 billion to beef up the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the next decade, most notably by hiring another 87,000 agents. The goal, supporters say, is to...
Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
Karine Jean-Pierre promises there will be NO new IRS audits on Americans making less than $400,000 by the 87,000 new agents in response to Republican claims they will target the middle class
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone making less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents. 'Who around here decided that Americans were crying out for more interaction with the IRS'?' Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the press secretary.
White House economic adviser won’t say if 87,000 new IRS agents will audit those making under $400,000
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box Monday and was interviewed by host Brian Sullivan, who questioned him about the impact the Inflation Reduction Act will have on taxpayers. If passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the legislation...
FOXBusiness
IRS audits will generate $20B from those making under $400K under Inflation Reduction Act
FOX has confirmed that the Congressional Budget Office informed lawmakers that audits of taxpayers making under $400,000 accounts for about $20 billion in revenue for the Inflation Reduction Act. FOX has obtained the CBO's score of a Senate amendment proposed by Republican Idaho Sen. Crapo that would have prevented any...
Yellen directs IRS not to use new funding to increase chances of audits of Americans making less than $400,000
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday directed the Internal Revenue Service not to use any of the new funding allocated in the Democrats' new health care and climate bill to increase the chances of Americans making less than $400,000 a year getting audited, according to a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by CNN.
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act is simply Build Back Better 2.0 and it's a scam
Democrats love playing with terminology. They’ll redefine anything and everything. From a recession to bill titles, it’s all semantics to fit the narrative of the day. Take their latest Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It’s quite the title. But, beneath the shiny new label is a familiar monstrosity. It’s really the remnants of the so-called "Build Back Better" plan, the largest tax-and-spend measure ever to be imagined, resurrected. Albeit, slightly hollowed out and restyled to try and lure unsuspecting Americans in.
morningbrew.com
How will the IRS use $80B in funding it could receive from the Inflation Reduction Act?
The House of Representatives is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act today, a move that would send the massive $430 billion climate, healthcare, and tax bill to President Biden’s desk after months of negotiations. One piece of the legislation causing a stir: the nearly $80 billion in funding dedicated to the IRS over the next 10 years.
deseret.com
The dark side of Utah’s surging home values: An ‘unprecedented’ tax burden
For homeowners in Utah, it’s no typical tax year. Usually, under the state’s truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won’t notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they’re facing a tax hike.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
