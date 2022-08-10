ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOXBusiness

Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
TaxBuzz

Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre promises there will be NO new IRS audits on Americans making less than $400,000 by the 87,000 new agents in response to Republican claims they will target the middle class

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone making less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents. 'Who around here decided that Americans were crying out for more interaction with the IRS'?' Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the press secretary.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act is simply Build Back Better 2.0 and it's a scam

Democrats love playing with terminology. They’ll redefine anything and everything. From a recession to bill titles, it’s all semantics to fit the narrative of the day. Take their latest Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It’s quite the title. But, beneath the shiny new label is a familiar monstrosity. It’s really the remnants of the so-called "Build Back Better" plan, the largest tax-and-spend measure ever to be imagined, resurrected. Albeit, slightly hollowed out and restyled to try and lure unsuspecting Americans in.
BUSINESS

