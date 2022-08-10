Read full article on original website
Melissa Gorga: Teresa Hates Me But I'll Not Quitting RHONJ!
No one was truly surprised when Teresa Giudice’s ill-advised wedding included some last-minute drama. Rumors of a seriously petty feud between Teresa and Melissa Gorga have circulated all week. Naturally, more rumors have followed. Is Melissa really planning to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey after her latest...
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche: "This Is a Sad Day"
Ellen DeGeneres has released a statement in the wake of Anne Heche passing away. As previously reported, the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home outside of Los Angeles. Heche was immediately taken to the hospital afterward, where she fell into a...
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
Wendy Williams Podcast Alarms Fans: Ma'am, Are You Okay???
Early this summer, Wendy Williams teased her podcasting future. It’s more than just her return to the public sphere. She hopes that it will be a lucrative opportunity. Of course, Wendy has struggled with numerous health problems. Some fans wonder if she’s ready. Wendy’s newest promo is leaving...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Kailyn Lowry Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With Bizarre Instagram Post
For weeks now, Teen Mom fans have been convinced that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail has yet to either confirm or deny the rumors, and many have jumped to the conclusion that her silence is speaking volumes. Lowry is currently dating 24-year-old Elijah Scott. While Lowry...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Britney Spears: I've Been Traumatized By My Sons' Cruelty!
When Britney Spears conservatorship came to an end last year, fans were hopeful that the pop icon would finally be free to enjoy the fruits of her labor. But just as the dust began to settle from Britney’s never-ending legal battle, a new challenge arose. And this one also...
Bethenny Frankel Trashes Kim Kardashian Skincare Line: This CAN'T Be Worth the Money!
Since leaving RHONY, Bethenny Frankel has continued to voice her thoughts. Bethenny does not rely solely upon her podcast. She also uses social media. Now she is using TikTok, of all things, to go to war with the Kardashians. Bethenny is taking aim Kim Kardashian’s SKKN By Kim products.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Returns to Jersey Shore, Breaks Down Over Sobriety
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro made his wildly anticipated return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday night. The appearance by this often-troubled star marked the first time he was seen on television since January 2022, back when his friends and castmates reacted to the news that he had once again been arrested for domestic violence.
