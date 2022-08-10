ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland GOP leaders catch Mar-a-Lago mania | COMMENTARY

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump’s reaction to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant Monday at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, was everything one would expect from him. That is to say, it was mostly an effort to cast himself as the innocent victim of a grand conspiracy by political opponents without a shred of corroborating evidence. He then sat back and watched his message echo across right-wing media platforms and stir the faithful. Say, where have we seen this behavior before? Just about every day since he lost reelection.

What’s known for certain about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search is that agents had a warrant approved by a federal judge and that the person in charge of the law enforcement agency, Christopher A. Wray, was appointed to the post by Mr. Trump when he was in office. The search was reportedly looking for classified documents, some highly sensitive, that were wrongly taken from the White House and that Mr. Trump has failed to return — despite repeated requests from the National Archives over months. The former president could further the public’s understanding of these circumstances by releasing his copy of the search warrant, but alas, he has chosen not to do so.

The reaction of the Trump faithful, whether on Fox News or in the halls of Congress, was predictable as well. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call for a probe of Attorney General Merrick Garland for “weaponized politicization” of the U.S. Department of Justice was extraordinarily irresponsible given the lack of anything to back the claim, but hardly off-brand for the once-reluctant-but-now-enthusiastic Trump sycophant. Calls by others in his party to “defund” the FBI were mostly a stark reminder that the GOP’s steadfast call to “back the blue” applies only to circumstances when people of color, preferably low-income, are the ones attracting law enforcement’s attention.

And while we must acknowledge that an ex-president’s home has never before been searched by the FBI, Mr. Trump is hardly the typical ex-president grinding out a memoir and quietly advising his successor. Claims of criminal behavior and Mr. Trump have a rich history together — his despotic efforts to remain in power despite losing the election providing the most obvious examples. But as it happens, he also took advantage of the Fifth Amendment this week during a deposition before New York’s attorney general concerning alleged misdeeds by the Trump Organization.

What was surprising to find in this incident, however, was that Mar-a-Lago mania extends to Maryland.

Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, used the occasion to publicly embarrass himself on social media by offering to call out the Maryland State Police and Maryland National Guard to stand against the Biden administration. Hello? Without knowing any of the facts surrounding the FBI action in Florida, Mr. Cox was busy pledging his loyalty not to the rule of law or the people of Maryland or even reality, but to Donald Trump World. “Our children, families and loved ones and the freedom we cherish and is our birthright as Americans demands we oppose these criminal acts of this current administration,” he wrote.

Only slightly better was the reaction of Maryland’s current governor, Larry Hogan, who called on “transparency” from the Biden administration , asking officials to release “at a minimum” documents authorizing the FBI search, a move he called necessary in light of “dangerously divided” times.

We fully support transparency within the law enforcement and, like Governor Hogan, surely hope the search warrant was justified, but we have two major beefs here. First, the Republican governor should have specifically called on Mr. Trump to release his copy of the search warrant and second, an active investigation is not the moment to expect transparency from law enforcement. Ask any reporter who has ever called the FBI about a warrant: “We can neither confirm nor deny that so-and-so is under investigation.” That’s not just to protect the investigation, it’s to spare the subject from having allegations that might prove false trotted out before the public. The time for judging the FBI’s behavior in this matter — as well as Mr. Trump’s — will come, but it’s simply not today. Not enough is known. That’s how a nation of laws works. Procedures are followed. Rights protected. Courts oversee warrants. Charges, if necessary, are filed. And everyone gets their day in court. Everything else is just a lot of hot air destined to be used for political fundraising.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
AFP

Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie at a literary event pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges Saturday, as the severely injured author appeared to show signs of improvement in hospital. Matar is being held without bail and has been formally charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault with a weapon.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
The Baltimore Sun

Judge rules Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services violated law in withdrawing insurance from gay employee’s spouse

A federal judge has ruled that Baltimore-based Catholic Relief Services must offer health care coverage to the spouses of gay employees as long as the employees’ jobs are nonreligious in nature. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled last week that the worldwide charity violated federal law in 2017 when it withdrew coverage from the husband of a male employee on the grounds that doing so ...
The Baltimore Sun

More signatures needed on petition that would force special election on Sewell farm annexation in Taneytown

Less than two weeks remain for a local group to gather hundreds more signatures on a petition that would allow Taneytown voters to decide whether the Sewell farm property should be annexed into town. Envision Taneytown started the petition drive about three weeks ago, and has so far collected about 300 signatures. The group needs 1,000 to bring the petition to the town and require a special ...
The Independent

Russian diplomat confirms talks with US to trade Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout

A Russian diplomat has confirmed that Moscow is negotiating a prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner and notorious “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout.The American basketball star was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence in Russia earlier this month over a small amount of cannabis oil that was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.The White House has reportedly offered to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA player and former marine Paul Whelan.“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by...
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

