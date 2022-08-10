ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Containment at Hog Trough Fire grows to 50%

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuXP3_0hBxU5bM00

HAMILTON - The Hog Trough Fire burning in the Bitterroot National Forest showed no growth on Tuesday as containment grew to 50%.

The blaze — which is 18 miles southeast of Hamilton — was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain.

No structures are currently threatened.

According to the Wednesday morning update, due to a decrease in fire activity "managers are working to scale down the number of resources on the fire."

A smaller fire management organization is expected to take over the blaze by the end of this week.

MTN News

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 360 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire.

Road Closures:

  • Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.
  • Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).
  • Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

  • Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.
  • Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.
  • A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.
  • Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
SEELEY LAKE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Containment#Fire Burning#The Hog Trough Fire#Mtn News Forest Service#National Forest System
NBCMontana

Indian Ridge Fire grows to 2,562 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire, burning 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, has grown to 2,562 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 162 acres from the last time the fire was mapped. The daily flight log notes there is...
DARBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
MISSOULA, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
HAMILTON, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy