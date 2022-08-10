Shots fired outside Midtown Manhattan Apple store
A barrage of bullets was fired outside the Apple store in a ritzy section of Midtown Manhattan just two blocks from Trump Tower early Wednesday, cops said.
Multiple shots were fired outside the store, which is open 24 hours a day, on Fifth Ave. near E. 58th St. about 4 a.m., cops said.
No one was hit by gunfire, and none of the pricey boutique stores in the area appear to have been damaged, officials said.
Four men fled the scene — two on foot and two in a vehicle, cops said.
Detectives were trying to determine what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been made.
On July 9, a gunman fired off at least three rounds near Rockefeller Plaza and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, cops said.
