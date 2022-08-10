Florida House District 35 Republicans: Dianna Liebnitzky
The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board interviews Dianna Liebnitzky, Republican candidates for Florida House District 35.
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
