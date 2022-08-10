ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky renters can apply for FEMA assistance

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a 1-month or 2-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

  • Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies
  • Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed
  • Primary vehicles
  • Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Flood survivors who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for information on how to apply for a disaster loan. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you do not have to accept the loan but failure to return the application may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance.

