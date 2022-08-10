Read full article on original website
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Pet of the Week: Otis
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Two Rivers: Vaccinating your kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may still have questions about vaccines recommended for children. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has some answers. Most parents choose to vaccinate their children according to the recommended schedule. But some parents may...
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
