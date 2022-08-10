ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, DE

Delaware firefighters to help battle fire in California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A team of firefighters from Delaware is headed to California to help battle the McKinney Fire.

The team of 20 wildland firefighters departed Smyrna’s Blackbird Forest base camp on Tuesday, WDEL-FM reported.

The team has a long road trip ahead of them, Kyle Hoyd with the Delaware Forest Service said.

“Probably going to be about a 21-day deployment with the time that we’re going to factor in for driving,” Hoyd said. “So it will be 14 working days and the rest will be drive time.”

The Delaware team is cross-trained for a number of roles.

“We can do everything from doing back burns for burnout operations to tree felling,” Hoyd said. “I think this crew, probably more so than any other, is loaded full of what we refer to as fallers, those are the folks that would physically cut the trees.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown

Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Operation Nighthawk aims to crackdown on drunk drivers across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Operation Nighthawk is spreading across the Commonwealth on Saturday night --- aimed at putting the brakes on drunk drivers.The initiative remembers Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and a pedestrian. All three were killed on Interstate 95 in March by an alleged drunk driver.About 80 troopers and police officers from across the Philly region are heading out Saturday night. As these officers leave, their mission to stop impaired drivers takes on new urgency.Before patrolling the streets for impaired drivers, Abington police sergeant Joseph Blythe says he and 80 officers and troopers met with the families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Smyrna, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Smyrna, DE
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Camp Fire#Blackbird Forest#Wdel Fm
MyChesCo

Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Image via City Hydration. Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft

THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Aiona wins Hawaii Republican primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona on Saturday won the Republican primary for Hawaii governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from 2002 to...
HAWAII STATE
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary Saturday. Green, the state’s current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali’I Kahele, who decided to seek the governor’s office instead of a second term in the U.S. House. Green, with lei of yellow and purple flowers and green leaves piled high up to his neck, alternated between throwing fists in the air and giving the shaka sign to a boisterous crowd of supporters at his victory party. “On to November, we will win the governorship and lead Hawaii forward,” he said to the cheering crowd.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy