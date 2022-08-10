Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Boaters offer help, Park Board offers feedback on what it wants to see to keep Art Keller Marina open
QUINCY — Some Quincy Park Board commissioners bristled after board president John Frankenhoff told local media outlets after the Aug. 1 planning session that keeping the Art Keller Marina open after 2023 wasn’t likely “unless something drastic happens.”. However, Frankenhoff’s comment may have unintentionally lit a fire...
muddyrivernews.com
Windsong Acres wraps up celebration of artist’s work
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Hundreds of residents have turned out to view the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Adams County artist. Shelly Rasche of Camp Point has produced thousands of designs over her 38 year career found on store shelves across the nation and around the world. Now all her creative talents are on display as part of a celebration of her achievements at Windsong Acres, located outside of Camp Point.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra’s Flower City Park to be site of Ethan’s Rodeo Aug. 19-20
PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan’s Rodeo will be held Aug. 19-20 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Ethan’s Rodeo is named in memory of Ethan Weiman, a young cowboy who fought neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all childhood cancer deaths, from 2007-09. Ethan’s family and friends continue the fight by presenting Ethan’s Rodeo to fund ongoing research of this terrible disease.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Ethan’s Rodeo
Ethan’s Rodeo is back for more fun and to raise money to help find the childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. It is the weekend of August 19 and 20 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Palmyra, Mo. Bob Gough talks to Dave and Alicia Weiman about this year’s event.
muddyrivernews.com
QHS senior to speak at Project 55 Foundation fundraiser in August
QUINCY — Hunter Hildebrand, a senior at Quincy High School, has been chosen to speak alongside St. Louis Blues superfan Laila Anderson and St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko at the Project 55 Foundation fundraiser in August. Project 55 Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to bring comfort...
muddyrivernews.com
Creating good dads focus of latest Riedel Foundation grant
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Good Dads program is coming to Hannibal with the help of a $10,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation after a successful Rotary Riverfest fundraiser. The Hannibal Rotary Club applied for a Riedel grant to help Hannibal establish the program, which helps at-risk dads to...
muddyrivernews.com
United Way of Adams County announces 2022 annual campaign goal, leadership team
QUINCY — United Way of Adams County officially started its “Starts With You” campaign on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with an event at ONE Special Event Venue, 600 Hampshire. The 2022 campaign goal was announced. Campaign leadership in 2022 will be Brooke and Bryan Stokes as campaign chairs....
newschannel20.com
Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
muddyrivernews.com
Paul Lange: Mendon’s Man of La Mancha looking for financial help in race against Miller
QUINCY — Paul Lange believes someone should always have a choice when they walk into a voting booth. Lange, 67, is recently retired commodities broker who worked in Quincy but lives near Mendon. He has thrown his hat into the ring to run as the Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department accepting applications for as many as 10 officer positions
QUINCY — The City of Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commission and the Quincy Police Department are accepting applications for the position of police officer. The Quincy Police Department has 10 vacant positions to fill. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a Quincy police officer can download...
muddyrivernews.com
Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
muddyrivernews.com
Utah man in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop in Barry
BARRY, Ill. — A Utah man is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the city of Barry, conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 on I-72 near mile post 20 on a white 2015 Chevrolet passenger car.
muddyrivernews.com
Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges
HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
