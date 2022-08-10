ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Windsong Acres wraps up celebration of artist’s work

CAMP POINT, Ill. — Hundreds of residents have turned out to view the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Adams County artist. Shelly Rasche of Camp Point has produced thousands of designs over her 38 year career found on store shelves across the nation and around the world. Now all her creative talents are on display as part of a celebration of her achievements at Windsong Acres, located outside of Camp Point.
CAMP POINT, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra’s Flower City Park to be site of Ethan’s Rodeo Aug. 19-20

PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan’s Rodeo will be held Aug. 19-20 at Flower City Park in Palmyra. Ethan’s Rodeo is named in memory of Ethan Weiman, a young cowboy who fought neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all childhood cancer deaths, from 2007-09. Ethan’s family and friends continue the fight by presenting Ethan’s Rodeo to fund ongoing research of this terrible disease.
PALMYRA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Ethan’s Rodeo

Ethan’s Rodeo is back for more fun and to raise money to help find the childhood cancer called neuroblastoma. It is the weekend of August 19 and 20 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Palmyra, Mo. Bob Gough talks to Dave and Alicia Weiman about this year’s event.
PALMYRA, MO
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
muddyrivernews.com

QHS senior to speak at Project 55 Foundation fundraiser in August

QUINCY — Hunter Hildebrand, a senior at Quincy High School, has been chosen to speak alongside St. Louis Blues superfan Laila Anderson and St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko at the Project 55 Foundation fundraiser in August. Project 55 Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to bring comfort...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Creating good dads focus of latest Riedel Foundation grant

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Good Dads program is coming to Hannibal with the help of a $10,000 matching grant from the Riedel Foundation after a successful Rotary Riverfest fundraiser. The Hannibal Rotary Club applied for a Riedel grant to help Hannibal establish the program, which helps at-risk dads to...
HANNIBAL, MO
newschannel20.com

Illinois sandwich shop menu causing controversy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Utah man in Pike County Jail on drug charges after traffic stop in Barry

BARRY, Ill. — A Utah man is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the city of Barry, conducted a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 on I-72 near mile post 20 on a white 2015 Chevrolet passenger car.
BARRY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges

HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
HULL, IL

