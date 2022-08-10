Indefatigably pleasant, Hot Chip have long specialised in steady-state club pop, powered more by melancholy than abandon. The title track of their eighth album, the promisingly named Freakout/Release, declares a shift towards proper shit-losing catharsis. “Wild, beast, freakout, release!” growls a vocoder as some stark electro-funk lurks beneath. A distorted guitar line completes the picture of a band throwing well-appointed tastefulness to the wind, querying their own love of music into the bargain. Co-producers Soulwax are audibly in the studio, egging them on.

