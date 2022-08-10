ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher indicted after allegedly exposing himself at Greenbrier Middle

By Kelly Broderick
 3 days ago
A Robertson County 8th grade teacher has been indicted for allegedly exposing himself on the property of Greenbrier Middle School.

According to an indictment, John Nolan Keathley has been indicted on five counts involving sexual activity. Two of those counts were knowingly or intentionally engaging in masturbation inside the classroom he was assigned.

It details that these incidents happened between March 1 and May 4, 2022.

He allegedly engaged in self-stimulation" intentionally exposing himself in a classroom and the boy's bathroom, both on Greenbrier Middle School property. The indictment also alleges that he engaged in sexual behavior for the purpose of having a minor view this activity.

Keathley has been a Robertson County Schools teacher since 2007.

Robertson County Schools have released a statement saying in part that:

We cannot offer comment on any ongoing legal or law enforcement proceedings. Mr. Keathley was suspended immediately without pay on our hearing of the investigation.

