ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmW6H_0hBxPKZx00

Click here to read the full article.

Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept .

The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange.

Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s suite is right at the peak of the mountain (read: the upper deck) and is fitted with a panoramic glass ceiling for stargazing (or lava monitoring).

With a beam of 41 feet, Forge offers a generous volume of 1,750 GT. Glasson says the interior has been kept quite simple to counter the bold exterior, but you can expect a range of natural materials and elegant contemporary furnishings throughout.

Like any good explorer, Forge is brimming with luxury amenities. The expansive walk-around bridge deck is equipped with a “molten staircase” that leads to a counter-current swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a day lounge with fold-out balconies. Another highlight is the sensory deprivation tank, which can be used as a quiet refuge from the outside world. To top it off, there is a helipad forward for your chopper and a full-beam garage aft to house a full fleet of toys and tenders.

Glasson, who spent more than a decade working as a superyacht engineer before starting M51, told Robb Report Forge would be equipped with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that promises a go-anywhere range of 5,000 nautical miles. (Glasson’s 427-foot superyacht Solar Express , which was inspired by the 2004 film The Polar Express , features a similar propulsion setup.)

We can safely say there’s no volcano on earth that can compete with all that.

Click here to see all the photos of the Forge explorer yacht concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoRNu_0hBxPKZx00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Radical New 108-Foot Superyacht Could Reshape Sport Boat Design as We Know It

Click here to read the full article. Following a sneak peek at the Venice Boat Show last summer, Sanlorenzo’s SP110 will make a proper debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. The 108-footer is one of a dozen or so global launches at the first big show of the season. But the standout design is more than an also ran. It could actually reshape design for large sports yachts. Or not. Given its radical design, it could be another specialist yacht for a handful of owners until the rest of the yachting world catches up. Sanlorenzo’s Tilli Antonelli was the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 138-Foot Superyacht Is Worth $23 Million, but You Can Own It for the Price of a Supercar

A 2022 Bugatti Chiron supercar, top speed 217mph, would set you back a cool $3.3 million. Hard to believe that, for the same money, you could become the proud owner of a brand-new, 138-foot, Italian-built superyacht worth about $23.3 million. The yacht is the rugged, explorer-style Dream FL42 designed by the Swiss yacht management company Floating Life. It will start construction at the CCN yard in Carrara, Italy, early next year. When it’s launched in 2025, it will have room for 14 guests in seven cabins. How is ownership possible for a fraction of the price? Fractional ownership. The one-asset, multi-owner business...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Travel Trailers#Design Studio#Yacht#Linus Outdoor#Superyacht#Vehicles#M51#Obsidian
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse

This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder. A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.
BEDFORD, NY
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy