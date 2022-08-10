Read full article on original website
Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham
Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham was born to Elvin Marion Slaughter and Josie Lee Slaughter (nee Puckett) in Kenedy, Texas. She was raised in Kenedy along with her three brothers and hard-working parents who owned their own business. Graduating from Kenedy High School in 1948, she left home...
Howell “Hal” Arthur Tompkins, Jr.
Howell “Hal” Arthur Tompkins, Jr., 82, of George West, Texas passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Hal was born December 16, 1939, in Houston to Howell Arthur Tompkins Sr. and Margaret (West) Tompkins. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, he studied civil engineering at Texas A&M University in the class of ’62. He married the love of his life, Earlyn Froelich, on September 3, 1960, in Houston. Hal served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with a Combat V for his bravery, and he was promoted to Generals Aide for two USMC Generals before being honorably discharged as a Marine Corps Captain in 1968. Returning to Houston, Hal worked for Puffer Sweiven for 20 years. He was known for his work ethic and interpersonal skills, and he ultimately led the company as president until his retirement in 1989.
Larry H. Rodriguez
Larry H. Rodriguez, age 71 of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Beeville to Hilario G. & Natividad S. (Hinojosa) Rodriguez on November 29, 1950. He attended public schools in Beeville, and obtained an Associates of Arts degree in Criminal Justice leading him to work tirelessly with TDCJ, and retire after many years. Larry united in marriage to Ruth, and an unbreakable bond would forge memories to last a lifetime.
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Amarillo, died peacefully at his home in San Antonio on August 6. He was 90 years old and still active as Chairman of the Board and President of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation.
James Burt Sr.
James Burt Sr., 71, of Yorktown passed away at home with his wife by his side on August 8, 2022. James was born July 3, 1951 in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late James and Edith Colvin Burt. James proudly served his country in the Army from 1971-1974. He married Phyllis Ann Salge on January 18, 1980.
Jimmie “Jim” Errol Ramsey
Jimmie “Jim” Errol Ramsey, 81, of Beeville, Texas, entered Heaven August 5, 2022. Jim was born September 11, 1940 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Snyder Willard Ramsey and Edna Mae (Pennington) Ramsey. He was a teacher and retired at A.C. Jones High School. He married Claudine Haynes on December 19, 1984 and was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and loved his church family.
A rough ride
It was the type of phone call Gene Ratliff hopes he never has to make again. Ratliff sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung after being thrown by a bull while competing at a rodeo in Hempstead during the summer of 2020. His parents, Budd and Jaime Ratliff, did not...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 25-Aug. 1:. • Responded to a report of two suspicious subjects walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1360. One subject was carrying a machete. • Assisted medics with a possible overdose at a residence in Woodsboro. Subject transported to...
Top riders to compete in Goliad PBR event
Some of the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the Goliad Area Go Texan Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. The 10th annual event begins at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets...
Lady Cats will put young team on volleyball court
The Refugio Lady Cats will once again rely on youth during the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Cats return five starters from last season’s 22-13 team that finished third in District 31-2A with a 12-6 record, but only one, outside hitter Chadriana Callis, is a senior. “The important thing...
Beeville Main Street brings kids market
Beeville Main Street hosted its Christmas in July event on July 23. The event included a variety of local vendors, participating small businesses and its first Saturday kids market. The kids market was formed and organized by local business owner Natasha Weaver from This or That Designs. Weaver had attended...
The $652,000 question
Goliad County Commissioners expressed surprise at learning a combined $652,000 has been sitting in several county Prosperity Bank accounts since 2017 without the knowledge of the county treasurer. During the July 25 meeting of the commissioners court, Goliad County Treasurer Bryan Howard said he learned of the “four or five”...
Refugio ISD topped state levels in several areas
Refugio Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Gonzales says she and her staff have spent much of the summer addressing areas of needed academic improvement after receiving the results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing performed earlier this year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the...
Tigerettes primed for state tournament run
The Goliad Tigerettes’ goal every year is to make it to the state tournament. With five of the six starters back from last season’s team that came one point shy of achieving that goal, the Tigerettes have plenty of reason to believe they can make their sixth trip to the state tournament.
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind
Beeville Code Enforcement is implementing a new yellow sign to advise property owners that their properties are violating maintenance laws. The yellow sign warns owners and tenants, allowing them to handle the marked issue immediately. The sign can be marked by city employees to describe the violation. The possible violations...
County approves contract for annex repairs
Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved a $172,000 contract proposal with Gerloff Company Inc. on July 25 for water damage repairs to the Franklin Street Annex. “Our deductible is $10,000,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “That’s a pretty cheap remodel job.”. Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns asked...
