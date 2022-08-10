Read full article on original website
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
Morning fire destroys 2-story house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — At around 7:30 a.m., Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane. Two people were trapped in the second story of the house and were able to jump to safety before the fire department arrived on the scene, said Gun Barrel City Fire Department.
Como Man Jailed Following DWI Crash
Local authorities over the last week have arrested at least three men on DWI and related charges. A Como man was jailed following a DWI crash, while a Pickton man was arrested on a felony DWI charge. A Sulphur Springs man was accused of violating felony DWI probation. East Beckham...
ketr.org
Cooper Lake State Park brings summer fun with guest programs
"Becoming a Junior Ranger" is offered this Sunday, Aug. 14, at both the South Sulphur (Hopkins County) and Doctor's Creek (Delta County) units of the park. Steve Killian of Cooper Lake State Park discusses the guest programs coming up this month. Highlights include “Skins and Skulls,” a study of the park’s wildlife, “Cowboy Poetry and Cattle Drive Songs,” “Becoming a Junior Ranger,” and “Kids Fish with the Ranger.”
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage
Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
KTEN.com
Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Fire Investigating Overflowing Dumpster as Possible Cause of Condo Blaze Near UNT
Owners of condos in Denton say the fire that consumed their homes could have been prevented if a neighboring complex simply cleaned up their trash bins. Pavan Kandula and three of his roommates are staying in a hotel for a third night after flames heavily damaged their two-story condo in the 900 block of West Collins Street on Tuesday.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
starlocalmedia.com
Corinth outlines I-35 traffic enforcement efforts
If you have had to sit for a prolonged period on Interstate 35E because of crashes caused by speeding, inattentive, and reckless drivers you have felt both frustration and increased personal danger. Your Lake Cities police officers feel that, too, and as a consequence they are launching a multi-agency, high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. (Corinth alone logged 622 accidents connected to the Interstate last year.)
ketr.org
Caddo Mills ISD to host dedication, open house at new high school Thursday
In Caddo Mills today, there will be a ceremony and open house celebrating the new Caddo Mills High School. A formal grand opening, ribbon cutting and dedication scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Later today, the school district is hosting the Caddo Mills Hometown Gathering at the high school. The schedule includes a senior citizen tour and dinner at 4:30 p.m. Building tours begin at 5 p.m. There will be a pep rally at 6 p.m. featuring sports teams, the drill team, cheerleaders, and band. And building tours will continue after the pep rally. The new high school was built thanks to a $90 million bond approved by Caddo Mills Independent School District voters in the November 2020 general election. It’s located at 3049 S. FM 36, that’s between State Highway 66 and Interstate 30. More details are available at the Caddo Mills ISD Facebook page.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A person died after being found on fire at a Plano home Wednesday, officials said. Officials said a witness saw the fire shortly after 1 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15th Street. The witness used...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Scattered storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday, slightly cooler this week
Scattered showers and storms back in the forecast, no triple digits for a few days, and then heating back up into the weekend and especially next week.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
