Hartford, CT

Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Spend this weekend at the farmstead or outdoor market

MANCHESTER — Celebrate the day of Thelma Woodbridge’s birth at an open house at the Woodbridge Farmstead, 495 East Middle Turnpike, on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. Thelma would have been 111 years old in August. There will be games for children, and ice tea and cake will be served. In honor of Thelma’s many years as an educator in Manchester, the Manchester Historical Society will honor her memory with a book swap. Bring a book and take a book home.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: There is much to see at the Fire Museum

The siren of fire truck No. 3, traveling along East Center Street, draws my granddaughter’s attention away from the TV or art activity. “Someone is not being careful,” she murmurs, imitating her grandmother. Most people believe that firefighting units in this country date back to Benjamin Franklin’s...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Local concerts to feature country, rock, and more

VERNON — Nashville Artist Ray Fulcher returns to the Rockville Elks Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Fulcher has written and co-written quite a few songs for Luke Combs such as “When It Rains It Pours,” “Does to Me,” and “Lovin’ On You,” which all went to Number 1 on the charts. He recently put out a new CD titled “Spray Painted Line.”
VERNON, CT
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury celebrates new fieldhouse

GLASTONBURY — As Town Council Vice Chairman Larry Niland stood in the sun of a beautiful summer afternoon Thursday — in front of a crowd of admirers of the high school’s new fieldhouse — he remembered the building it replaced in frank terms. “It was disgusting,”...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Lamont tours Thompsonville

ENFIELD — Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials on Wednesday for a walking tour of the Thompsonville section of town to highlight recent developments there, including a newly opened child care facility and the opera house now under renovation. The visit began at Bright Beginnings on High...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sun honors Griner with donation of shoes, toiletries to homeless center

NEW LONDON — From her prison cell some 4,500 miles away in Russia, Brittney Griner left a lasting impression on those facing homelessness in this city Thursday morning. In a league-wide effort to carry on the WNBA star’s “BG Heart and Sole” shoe drive, the Connecticut Sun donated nearly 300 pairs of shoes and roughly 1,000 toiletry items to the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Additionally, in a partnership with Fidelity Investments, a $2,000 was also presented to the organization.
NEW LONDON, CT
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Journal Inquirer

THEATER & SHOWS: ‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Full Monty,’ ‘New Faces’ on local stages

ENFIELD — “The Little Mermaid” opens Friday, Aug. 12, on the Opera House Players’ stage at the Enfield Annex, 124 North Maple St. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen beloved story and the animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” stars Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: A big warehouse in Willington? Why not?

Everyone, even if they don’t own a home, has a backyard. A couple blades of grass outside of your back door is enough to qualify. And nobody — well, almost nobody — likes too much stuff in their backyard.
WILLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Blue wall of resistance?

Manchester resident Yanique Edwards says she remembers reporting to police that her sister, Jessica Edwards, a young South Windsor mother of an infant, was missing but felt the response was not swift enough — an issue that numbers show disproportionately affects Black women when compared to missing white women.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Working in Aguacate Food Truck

Aguacate Mexican Food Truck is a family owned business that serves authentic Mexican food and drinks. Collin covers East Windsor, Ellington, and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sushi sold at Geissler’s recalled

The state Department of Consumer Protection is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was sold at Geissler’s Supermarkets. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi has voluntarily recalled several products that lacked allergen information on the labels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Manchester’s school supply drive ends today

MANCHESTER — Today is the final day officials will accept donations for the school supply drive for needy students being run by the town’s Human Services Administration. WHAT: The town’s Human Services Administration is collecting and redistributing donations for school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. WHEN:...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Food trucks getting easier access

EAST HARTFORD — The process for food vendors based in other towns to run their food trucks in East Hartford just became a lot easier and cheaper. On Aug. 2, the Town Council authorized Mayor Mike Walsh to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state health department, allowing itinerant food vendors licensed in other towns to also operate in East Hartford for no additional cost.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bond left at $1 million

A judge on Thursday left in force the $1 million bond on which Enfield police had been holding a man described by a police officer as “a person of interest related to a suspicious death.”. The man, John Wayne Narducci, remained in custody in Hartford today.
ENFIELD, CT

