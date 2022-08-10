ENFIELD — “The Little Mermaid” opens Friday, Aug. 12, on the Opera House Players’ stage at the Enfield Annex, 124 North Maple St. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen beloved story and the animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” stars Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

