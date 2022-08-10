Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Journal Inquirer
EVENTS: Spend this weekend at the farmstead or outdoor market
MANCHESTER — Celebrate the day of Thelma Woodbridge’s birth at an open house at the Woodbridge Farmstead, 495 East Middle Turnpike, on Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m. Thelma would have been 111 years old in August. There will be games for children, and ice tea and cake will be served. In honor of Thelma’s many years as an educator in Manchester, the Manchester Historical Society will honor her memory with a book swap. Bring a book and take a book home.
Journal Inquirer
YOUR MANCHESTER: There is much to see at the Fire Museum
The siren of fire truck No. 3, traveling along East Center Street, draws my granddaughter’s attention away from the TV or art activity. “Someone is not being careful,” she murmurs, imitating her grandmother. Most people believe that firefighting units in this country date back to Benjamin Franklin’s...
MUSIC: Local concerts to feature country, rock, and more
VERNON — Nashville Artist Ray Fulcher returns to the Rockville Elks Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Fulcher has written and co-written quite a few songs for Luke Combs such as “When It Rains It Pours,” “Does to Me,” and “Lovin’ On You,” which all went to Number 1 on the charts. He recently put out a new CD titled “Spray Painted Line.”
LOCAL THEATER ‘The Full Monty’ is more than its finale
MANCHESTER — Little Theatre of Manchester’s latest production, the David Yazbek musical “The Full Monty,” with a book by Terrence McNally, is currently running at Cheney Hall through Aug. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Inquirer
BOOKS & AUTHORS: ‘The Other Black Girl’ is Manchester’s choice for One Book, One Town
MANCHESTER — One Book, One Town, a townwide reading program that encourages building community spirit through a shared reading experience and discussions has selected “The Other Black Girl” as this year’s novel. The book explores the chaos that unfurls when two young Black women meet against...
Glastonbury celebrates new fieldhouse
GLASTONBURY — As Town Council Vice Chairman Larry Niland stood in the sun of a beautiful summer afternoon Thursday — in front of a crowd of admirers of the high school’s new fieldhouse — he remembered the building it replaced in frank terms. “It was disgusting,”...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont tours Thompsonville
ENFIELD — Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials on Wednesday for a walking tour of the Thompsonville section of town to highlight recent developments there, including a newly opened child care facility and the opera house now under renovation. The visit began at Bright Beginnings on High...
Journal Inquirer
Sun honors Griner with donation of shoes, toiletries to homeless center
NEW LONDON — From her prison cell some 4,500 miles away in Russia, Brittney Griner left a lasting impression on those facing homelessness in this city Thursday morning. In a league-wide effort to carry on the WNBA star’s “BG Heart and Sole” shoe drive, the Connecticut Sun donated nearly 300 pairs of shoes and roughly 1,000 toiletry items to the New London Homeless Hospitality Center. Additionally, in a partnership with Fidelity Investments, a $2,000 was also presented to the organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Journal Inquirer
THEATER & SHOWS: ‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Full Monty,’ ‘New Faces’ on local stages
ENFIELD — “The Little Mermaid” opens Friday, Aug. 12, on the Opera House Players’ stage at the Enfield Annex, 124 North Maple St. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen beloved story and the animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” stars Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: A big warehouse in Willington? Why not?
Everyone, even if they don’t own a home, has a backyard. A couple blades of grass outside of your back door is enough to qualify. And nobody — well, almost nobody — likes too much stuff in their backyard.
Journal Inquirer
Blue wall of resistance?
Manchester resident Yanique Edwards says she remembers reporting to police that her sister, Jessica Edwards, a young South Windsor mother of an infant, was missing but felt the response was not swift enough — an issue that numbers show disproportionately affects Black women when compared to missing white women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer
Working in Aguacate Food Truck
Aguacate Mexican Food Truck is a family owned business that serves authentic Mexican food and drinks. Collin covers East Windsor, Ellington, and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.
Sushi sold at Geissler’s recalled
The state Department of Consumer Protection is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was sold at Geissler’s Supermarkets. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi has voluntarily recalled several products that lacked allergen information on the labels.
Wilson’s Pizza Palace keeps it classically simple: But management says some changes are on the way
WINDSOR — Since 1966 and through three locations, Wilson’s Pizza Palace, on Windsor Avenue, has maintained the same family pizza recipe since it opened. The original Wilson’s, which was a few blocks from its current location, burned down in the mid-1970s, said Sydney Landis, daughter of owner Bobby Landis, and a manager at Wilson’s.
South Windsor U-10 wins New England Region
CRANSTON, R.I. — Entering Friday’s New England championship game at the Eastern Region tournament, South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star manager Seth Falco said he was going to ride pitcher Zack Powers as much as he could. Powers gave the team everything he had.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester’s school supply drive ends today
MANCHESTER — Today is the final day officials will accept donations for the school supply drive for needy students being run by the town’s Human Services Administration. WHAT: The town’s Human Services Administration is collecting and redistributing donations for school supplies for the 2022-23 school year. WHEN:...
Food trucks getting easier access
EAST HARTFORD — The process for food vendors based in other towns to run their food trucks in East Hartford just became a lot easier and cheaper. On Aug. 2, the Town Council authorized Mayor Mike Walsh to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state health department, allowing itinerant food vendors licensed in other towns to also operate in East Hartford for no additional cost.
Bond left at $1 million
A judge on Thursday left in force the $1 million bond on which Enfield police had been holding a man described by a police officer as “a person of interest related to a suspicious death.”. The man, John Wayne Narducci, remained in custody in Hartford today.
Police chase after Hartford shooting eventually ends in Manchester crash
MANCHESTER — A police chase that began in Hartford and traveled first to Farmington, then back east along Interstate-84, ended in the Hartford Road area, where five suspects who attempted to flee on foot were taken into custody. According to Hartford police, the pursuit began after detectives driving an...
Comments / 0