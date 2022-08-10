Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Rendered After First Spy Shots
It was nearly a year ago when we got a taste of the first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach vehicle destined for production, the EQS SUV. That was a concept vehicle, but a week ago we received spy photos of the first prototype spotted in public. Now, our friends at Motor.es conjured up an unofficial rendering based on those images, giving us a preview of the version folks can actually buy.
Best Renderings For The Week Of August 8
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
Audi Quattro Legends Meet In Drag Race To Celebrate Inline-Five Anniversary
These are some of our favorite sports cars. Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025
Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
BMW And Toyota Partner To Mass Produce New Fuel Cell Vehicles
It's been over a decade since BMW and Toyota began working together. The partnership would produce the Supra and Z4, but their ties run deeper than their sports car. The two will start mass-producing and selling jointly developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Pieter Nota, BMW's sales chief, divulged the information in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
New Land Rover Defender Ends Up On A Tow Truck... In Lego Form
They say that 90 percent of Land Rovers ever made are still on the road today; the other 10 percent reached their destinations, probably on a tow truck. That jest has been around since time immemorial, which says something about Land Rover's reputation. A video from YouTube aims to represent that joke, featuring a new Land Rover Defender that's being carried by a flatbed tow truck. Both in Lego form, of course.
BMW 1 Series Facelift Spied In Hot M135i Trim With Quad Exhaust Tips
The current BMW M135i cranks out 302 horsepower, but could more power be hiding under the camo wrap of this prototype? Correction – could a lot more power be lurking beneath the hood? That's a curious question we have after perusing the latest spy photos of BMW's entry-level model.
AWD BMW M5 With Turbo V8 Races Naturally Aspirated Audi R8 V10 RWD
A new drag racing video pits an unlikely pair against each other – the BMW M5 Competition and the Audi R8 RWD. The two couldn’t be more different, but do those differences reveal themselves on the track? A new video from the Carwow YouTube channel finds out. There’s...
Jeep Debuts Windshield Wiper Blades That Clean Glass In A Single Swipe
Ever have something on your windshield, flip on your wipers, and you just get a dirty smear that makes seeing out of the window even more difficult? New high-performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts aim to solve that problem, especially for people who frequently go off-roading. They're available now for the 2018 model year and newer Wrangler and Gladiator for $140.
2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ Debuts As Sedan Version Of Small Hatchback
The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris takes many forms depending on where you live. It's a three- or five-door hatchback as well as a high-riding Yaris Cross, while a few regions of the world have been blessed with the high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) spicy derivative. You can also get the hatch as a rebadged Mazda2, and going forward, there's a new sedan for emerging markets. The subcompact saloon made its debut this week in Thailand.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Possibly Equipped With Weissach Pack
Update: Added 16 additional spy photos to a new gallery, available below. It’s officially a Porsche day at Motor1.com today as news from Stuttgart just won’t stop coming. After seeing the refreshed Cayenne Coupe GTS lapping the Nurburgring, we have an even hotter Porsche vehicle being evaluated at the famous track. What you see in the gallery below is a test prototype of what we believe is the 718 Boxster Spyder RS.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review: Same Old Dog, A Ton Of New Tricks
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. The EV revolution needs pickup trucks to truly win over the American market. In terms of sales volume and general consumer affinity, the truck is king in the US. That makes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the single most important new-car debut of the year.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sets EV Nurburgring Record With 7:33 Lap Time
Even before its reveal, the Porsche Taycan was already setting records. In August 2019, the Turbo version lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 42 seconds with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype. Zuffenhausen's first EV was dethroned in September 2021 when the Tesla Model S Plaid completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 35 seconds. Now, the German brand is reclaiming the title with the Turbo S.
2023 Nissan Titan Base Price Goes Up Slightly, Starts At $41,495 [UPDATE]
Update: We incorrectly stated the range-topping 2023 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve had a year-over-year price increase of $4,290. In fact, the difference from 2022 is $1,230. We apologize for the error. The 2023 Nissan Titan heads into dealerships soon, and when it does, potential buyers will have to pony...
Alfa Romeo: It Doesn't Make Sense For EVs To Look Different Than ICE Cars Just For The Sake Of It
Alfisti will be happy to hear the company's designs won't radically change in the impending electric era. In an interview with Top Gear magazine, the man in charge of styling, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, promised to retain the modus operandi by sketching EVs with the same emotional design that has beautified Alfa Romeos for decades. He went as far as to say going with a bespoke design for electric cars doesn’t make sense.
Infiniti Q60 Production Will End After 2022: Report
The Infiniti Q60 may be relatively young but it seems like the luxury automaker is already ready to have it retired soon. That's if we're to take a recent report as gospel, which spells the end for the two-door coupe in Infiniti's lineup, for reasons that won't surprise you. If...
Mercedes Vito Transformed Into Adventure 4x4 Van By German Tuners
There are many tuning companies focused on modifying performance and luxury vehicles, but there aren’t that many working on buses and vans. Vansports is one of those firms that are almost entirely focused on vans, offering styling, off-road, and other special enhancements. One of Vansports’ latest projects showcases visual and hardware upgrades for the Mercedes-Benz Vito.
2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Rendered To Imagine Fresh Look
The current generation of the Kia Sorento debuted in 2020 and went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year. Despite the model still feeling so new, a refresh is on the way. This rendering from Kolesa imagines how the crossover's updated face might look. The two...
