Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’
If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. Hattiesburg Clinic welcomes new cardiac imaging software. The Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular is one of the first in the state to use the HeartSee cardiac imaging software. The...
WDAM-TV
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
Picayune Item
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
WDAM-TV
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 10, 2022
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
mageenews.com
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boil water notice issued for Raleigh customers
RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials announced customers, who receive their water from the City of Raleigh, have been placed under a boil water notice. The water system issued the notice for 1,462 customers on Wednesday, August 10. According to officials, there was a system-wide pressure loss due to turning the water off for two […]
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/11
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
Hub City businesses say ‘thank you’ with Christian Services beautification
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra is...
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 8/11
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two Oak...
WDAM-TV
Petal Excel By 5 prepares for 4th annual Duck Derby Day
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Southern Miss Symphony Orchestra is...
WDAM-TV
Oak Grove students reflect on summer youth tour of nation’s capital
RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to take off. The RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival starts Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. 10pm Headlines 8/11. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Live recording. USM Symphony Orchestra tickets are officially on sale. Updated:...
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
Person dies in house fire on Glendale Avenue
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13. Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They […]
WDAM-TV
Richton Chief to remind residents of leash laws
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident. According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him. Scarborough...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
Comments / 0