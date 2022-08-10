ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms

Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County living wage increases by 8.36%

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The living wage in Tompkins County has increased from $15.32 an hour to $16.61 as of July 27, 2022, announced the Tompkins County Workers’ Center (TCWC) and Alternatives Federal Credit Union (AFCU), the two organizations that collaborate to update the wages in the county. Though the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Heat to subside as week progresses

ITHACA, N.Y. — There’s no way of sugarcoating it. It’s stifling outside, and Tompkins County will have to sweat it out for another day or so before gradual relief works into the region. It’ll give the stores time to replenish their stocks of ice pops and fans.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Visum hopes to be a “good citizen” with West Buffalo Street project

ITHACA, N.Y.—Let’s follow-up on something. Back in December, Visum Vice-President of Development Patrick Braga provided this quote to the Voice:. “We’re planning on approximately 110 bedrooms of middle-income/workforce housing on the site of the former Joe’s Italian Restaurant at 602 West Buffalo in the West End. We’re also working on market-rate apartment projects at two different locations in the city: 77 apartments on one site and 131 on the other. In Collegetown, we’re contributing another 27 or so beds of student housing on an infill site in the neighborhood.”
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Mayor responds to accusation of city’s “noncooperation” with county board’s ethics investigation

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s Acting Mayor Laura Lewis has issued a strongly worded statement in response to comments made by Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board Chair Rich John which represented the City of Ithaca as being initially uncooperative in the investigation that the advisory board is pursuing regarding the city and county’s Reimagining Public Safety process.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

