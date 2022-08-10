This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.

