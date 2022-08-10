Read full article on original website
Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
McGonigal chosen to lead Special Committee on public safety reforms
Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Voice is attempting a new meeting recap story format to better convey what happens in municipal meetings. You can click the subject linked in the “Topics included” section in the intro of this recap to find the part of the article that interests you. We think this will make relevant information more accessible to our readers — but we’d love to hear what you think of it. Send your thoughts to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Recovery Committee starts discussing applications, timeline for COVID aid distribution
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Recovery Advisory Committee met Aug. 1 for the first time to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 relief money it received at the county level. The relief money will be issued out in three rounds and recipients will be chosen based on an application process.
Letter to the Editor: Seeking reforms for bail reform
This is a letter to the editor from Republican New York State Senate candidate Rich David. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. It was a bad end of the month as the crime wave across...
Letter to the Editor: An endorsement of three candidates in the wake of the Dobbs decision
This is a letter to the editor written by Dryden resident and former Tompkins County Legislator Martha Robertson. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. On January 22, 1973, when the Supreme Court handed down...
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Ithaca-based ISP embraces open access broadband network that will connect Tioga County town
ITHACA, N.Y.—Efforts in New York to close the digital divide and bring high speed internet access to homes in the state’s rural reaches will see the Town of Nichols in Tioga County become a test case for building an open-access fiber network that runs directly to households and businesses.
Ithaca is Books Festival coming to Dewitt Park Saturday
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Buffalo Street Books, Children’s Reading Connection, and community partners, Alphabet Soup and the Tompkins County Public Library are teaming up to bring arts,...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Ithaca Farmers Market adds new midweek pickups, discounts for low-income shoppers
ITHACA, N.Y.—After adding an online shopping platform for Saturday market pickup options in the height of COVID, the Ithaca Farmers Market has received Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) Grant Funds and partnered with Groundswell’s Press Bay Alley cooler, where shoppers can pick up online orders mid-week at the convenient downtown location.
Fire Department Chief Parsons stepping down after 10 years
ITHACA, N.Y.—After a decade at the helm of the Ithaca Fire Department, Chief Tom Parsons has announced his retirement. Before he worked as chief, the city’s release states that Parsons worked at the Ithaca Fire Department and in the greater Ithaca community for nearly 40 years. “His leadership...
Tompkins County living wage increases by 8.36%
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The living wage in Tompkins County has increased from $15.32 an hour to $16.61 as of July 27, 2022, announced the Tompkins County Workers’ Center (TCWC) and Alternatives Federal Credit Union (AFCU), the two organizations that collaborate to update the wages in the county. Though the...
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
Heat advisory for Tompkins County in effect through 8 p.m. Aug. 8
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department and National Weather Service of Binghamton (NWS) are warning of high heat through the end of the weekend and into the evening on Monday. The heat index lists temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and as of 1 p.m. on Sunday,...
Weather: Heat to subside as week progresses
ITHACA, N.Y. — There’s no way of sugarcoating it. It’s stifling outside, and Tompkins County will have to sweat it out for another day or so before gradual relief works into the region. It’ll give the stores time to replenish their stocks of ice pops and fans.
County pauses North Tioga Street property teardown decision until October
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, featuring a lengthy discussion on downtown Ithaca crime, further discussion on the local Starbucks issues and the presentation of the Tompkins County Recovery and Resilience Plan. There will be further coverage of the county’s Starbucks decision...
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
Visum hopes to be a “good citizen” with West Buffalo Street project
ITHACA, N.Y.—Let’s follow-up on something. Back in December, Visum Vice-President of Development Patrick Braga provided this quote to the Voice:. “We’re planning on approximately 110 bedrooms of middle-income/workforce housing on the site of the former Joe’s Italian Restaurant at 602 West Buffalo in the West End. We’re also working on market-rate apartment projects at two different locations in the city: 77 apartments on one site and 131 on the other. In Collegetown, we’re contributing another 27 or so beds of student housing on an infill site in the neighborhood.”
Mayor responds to accusation of city’s “noncooperation” with county board’s ethics investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s Acting Mayor Laura Lewis has issued a strongly worded statement in response to comments made by Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board Chair Rich John which represented the City of Ithaca as being initially uncooperative in the investigation that the advisory board is pursuing regarding the city and county’s Reimagining Public Safety process.
