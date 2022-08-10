ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Achilles Heel that Narcissists and Abusers Hide

You won’t guess abusers’ dirty little secret – the one thing narcissists and abusers don’t want you to know. In fact, they find it so shameful that most of them won’t admit it even to themselves. They hide it behind their abuse and bluster, their braggadocio, and their arrogance. Researchers consider them to have defensive self-esteem.
Closer Weekly

Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emotional Abuse#Simon Schuster#Sam Cat
Crystal Jackson

11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men

Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on. The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage but have been in and out of court for years arguing over everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage

Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy