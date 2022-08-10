Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Friendship With Miranda Cosgrove and Why She's Not in the 'iCarly' Reboot
Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former actress reveals her first impression of her iCarly co-star and shares why she didn't sign on to be a part of its recent reboot. The show ran for six seasons, which aired between 2007 and 2012.
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
People
Shania Twain Reflects on 'Grief' of Mutt Lange Divorce amid 'Scary' Lyme Disease in Netflix Documentary
Shania Twain is opening up about one the darkest periods of her life — during which she struggled with both a divorce and the effects of a Lyme disease diagnosis — in a new, career-spanning documentary. The "You're Still the One" singer, 56, spoke candidly about both the...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Achilles Heel that Narcissists and Abusers Hide
You won’t guess abusers’ dirty little secret – the one thing narcissists and abusers don’t want you to know. In fact, they find it so shameful that most of them won’t admit it even to themselves. They hide it behind their abuse and bluster, their braggadocio, and their arrogance. Researchers consider them to have defensive self-esteem.
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
HGTV Star Nicole Curtis’ Drama With Baby Daddy’s New Girlfriend Exposed In Custody Battle
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis accused her baby daddy’s new girlfriend of attempting to gain information on her by reaching out to her ex-boyfriend, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 45-year-old Rehab Addict star dropped the bombshell as part of her ongoing custody war with her ex, Shane Maguire.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Signs of Low Self-Esteem in Men
Some men appear so confident and charming that it’s easy to overlook the warning signs of insecurity and low self-esteem. Too often, we attribute this unhealthy and self-sabotaging mindset to men who aren’t successful at life or dating, and yet some of the worst cases of low self-esteem I’ve seen have been in the kind of men who seem to have it all — good looks, charm, and an easy way of relating to others.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ETOnline.com
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Grueling Divorce From Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, have been officially divorced since May of last year, but their grueling legal battle rages on. The former couple made the decision to part ways in 2016 following 10 years of marriage but have been in and out of court for years arguing over everything from the custody of their teenage twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to money matters.Five months after their divorce was finalized, Lockwood took Elvis Presley's daughter to court yet again in October 2021, petitioning for higher child support payments claiming he had no steady source of income at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Meet Austin Aynes, the Construction Coordinator on HGTV's 'Good Bones'
When it comes to Hollywood, there are various iconic mother-and-daughter duos that we fawn over; from Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz to Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, it's clear that their respective bonds are a force to be reckoned with. Enter Karen E. Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak...
TODAY.com
Country band Lady A says member Charles Kelley is embarking on ‘journey to sobriety’
One of country music's hottest bands is postponing an upcoming tour so one of its members can focus on their health. On Thursday, Lady A announced that its Request Line tour is on hold until next year while Charles Kelley embarks on "a journey to sobriety." The group broke the...
People
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Mourn Loss of Family Dog: 'Goodbye Sweet Lily'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Sunday, the couple shared on their Instagram accounts that their dog Lily recently died. Each star included a tribute to the dog in their post. Bacon, 64, included several personal photos of his family's time...
PETS・
Jennette McCurdy Shares How Her Perspective of Her Late Mom Has Changed After Years of Abuse
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy has written her way into a new mindset. The Nickelodeon star reflected on how writing her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, shifted her feelings towards her late mom after enduring parental abuse while growing up. "Grief for me...
psychologytoday.com
Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage
Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
Comments / 0