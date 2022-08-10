ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Bethlehem Farm aids residents with home repairs

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 3 days ago

A local non-profit organization is helping low-income homeowners to complete vital home repairs. The volunteers at Bethlehem Farm provide services in parts of Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier Counties. Recently, a project brought them to Talcott in Summers County.

According to Colleen Fitts, Home Repair Team, "Bethlehem Farm works to be a good neighbor to those in our community by lending a hand with essential home repairs." Additionally, Fitts said their home repair program called Repairing Homes, Renewing Communities, "aims to provide safe, warm, dry, and healthy housing for low-income homeowners in our service area, which includes parts of Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe Counties."

The organization grew out of another similar group in Doddridge County, West Virginia called Nazareth Farm. Like Bethlehem Farm, Nazareth Farm provides low-income home repairs through volunteers. According to Fitts, a small group from Nazareth noticed that more people were interested in volunteering than they could accommodate and the need for their services was needed across the state.

In 2005, the initial group, which included Colleen and Eric Fitts, from Nazareth Farm, founded a new organization in Summers County that is now Bethlehem Farm. The base is located between Alderson and Talcott.

Bethlehem Farm handles multiple types of home repair projects including "roof repair or replacement, insulation, weatherization, window replacement, porch repair, steps/access improvement, wheelchair ramps, and exterior siding."

Faith is a vital aspect of Bethlehem Farm. Fitts said, "Week-long volunteers come throughout the year to Bethlehem Farm to serve through home repair but also to deepen their faith and learn more about our local area. They form relationships with local homeowners as they work alongside each other." Additionally, the organization strives to be inclusive of everyone.

"Bethlehem Farm is an inclusive community, as indicated by our inclusion policy, 'All are welcome in this place', which states: Bethlehem Farm values a spirit of “Welcome Home” among the members of this community as an integral part of our Christian witness, specifically the Gospel cornerstones of prayer, simplicity, community, and service. We value the uniqueness of all persons as God’s creatures. We welcome all people, regardless of age, race, color, ethnicity, nationality, gender, religion, political affiliation, income, marital status, familial status, physical ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, & military status, for example, precisely because of Christ’s calling to treat others as we desire to be treated. We value vulnerable or minority members of this community as we value all members of this community. We condemn harassment of any kind, and our policies prohibit any such acts. We intentionally create an environment of mutual respect, hospitality and warmth in which none are strangers and all may flourish."

While there are many aspects of what goes into an organization, Fitts noted some of the most important things people should know.

"It is important for folks to know that Bethlehem Farm is a volunteer organization, made possible by the generous sharing of time of the staff and volunteers and donations from many people. Bethlehem Farm is also a Christian organization, happy to work with anyone and taking our inspiration from our faith. Bethlehem Farm's mission also includes teaching sustainable practices to our volunteers, so we can take care of God's creation and our beautiful land here in West Virginia and beyond as our volunteers take lessons learned back to their homes around the country. In addition to our home repair program, we run the Green Neighbors program which helps folks access renewable energy installations like solar panels through a zero-interest loan, and which helps folks choose sustainable home repair materials at no extra cost beyond conventional materials."

Every project is unique, but certain aspects remain the same. For example, the criteria to choose which projects to undertake. The first consideration is whether or not the project is within Bethlehem Farm's coverage area. According to Fitts, "The Bethlehem Farm home repair program’s Eastern limit is Caldwell, Southern limit is Union, Western limit is Nimitz, and Northern limit is Rupert."

"The next consideration is whether the job is within our areas of expertise. For example, we do not do plumbing or electric work, but we do install windows. We can only take on projects that our high school and college volunteers can safely complete, such as one-story roofs and access steps. We ask homeowners to repay us on a monthly basis with zero interest for any materials used in the project, so that has to suit the family as well."

Fitts also noted that each year, the organization receives more applications than it can keep up with. Because of this, they prioritize urgent situations such as unsafe floors, a leaking roof and access needs such as wheelchair ramps. Additionally, Fitts said, "We would love to respond immediately to every application, but our long waiting list requires some patience on the part of the homeowner since it can take a year or two from application to project completion. We work diligently to serve as many people as possible. One of the best parts of doing this work is getting to know the homeowners and becoming friends as we work alongside each other. A recent client very kindly shared her delicious baked goods with us each day, to the delight of our youth volunteers and staff."

With each project comes a special connection with the client. While speaking about the length of various projects, Fitts said, "We do not take on extremely long and involved projects, in recognition of the many people waiting on our list. We work as fast as we can, given that our staff is working with hard-working but inexperienced volunteers who need to be taught their tasks each day. It can be bittersweet to finish a project-- we are always happy for the homeowner to have a safer, healthier, home, but we do get attached, as clients become friends, and after we complete a project we miss the daily interactions."

Additionally, Fitts spoke about what makes Bethlehem Farm special stating, "Relationships and mutual respect are a big part of what makes Bethlehem Farm special. We encourage our staff and volunteers to take the time to get to know our homeowners. The homeowner is invited to be involved in the project in whatever way is practical, from swinging a hammer to sharing lemonade on a hot day to sharing stories about growing up in West Virginia. We often remain in touch with homeowners long after a project is completed, and we invite anyone, clients and neighbors alike, to our 'Community Night' Dinners throughout the year. We appreciate making new friends and getting to know neighbors better. Being a good neighbor is a West Virginia tradition and a strength of the Summers County community. We have learned from our neighbors what it means to be a 'good neighbor' and our faith calls us to spread this neighborly love to anyone who could use an extra hand."

For more information about Bethlehem Farm, call 304-445-7143 or email caretakers@bethlehemfarm.net. You can also visit the farm online at Bethlehemfarm.net and on Social media.

Bluegrass and Appalachian History class scheduled at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (Hinton News) - A three-part series of community education classes on Bluegrass and Appalachian History is planned at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting Sept. 13, 2022. Musician Sammy Murphy will lead the class series introducing Appalachian history. Participants in the class series will learn how to care for a string instrument and receive basic lessons on how to play guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, and dobro. Course content will advance throughout the series. Classes can be taken separately or as a series. All classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Turbulent paradise claims American attraction

Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
WVNS

Road closures for Grandview area of new river gorge

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Jay Newman, the Acting Superintendent for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve recently announced that there will be temporary closures and delays in the Grandview area of the park. This will be over the next few weeks due to the roads are being resurfaced. Work is anticipated to begin […]
WOWK 13 News

1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire

UPDATE: Authorities say the victim of a house fire in Gallagher this morning was an 85-year-old man. Officials say they are still not sure if the fire was the cause of the man’s death. According to Pratt Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Shanklin, there was also an explosion at the scene after the fire. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, 55-year-old Ty Hall was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Suspect in Charleston murder in custody

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man wanted for a Friday evening murder in the city is now in custody. Police arrested Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle around midnight Friday in the Charleston city limits. He was being sought for the murder of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston earlier in the evening.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton, WV
