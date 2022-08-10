ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

California: Fiery wreckage of plane burns on freeway after emergency landing

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWGY1_0hBxO6hT00

Dramatic video shows a small plane burning on a freeway in Corona, California after making an emergency landing on the road.

Corona Fire Department shared footage from the scene, where firefighters can be seen tackling the flames.

The single-engine Cessna aircraft made its emergency landing on the 91 Freeway on Tuesday afternoon (9 August), with witnesses suggesting the plane skidded along the road before hitting a vehicle.

Both the pilot and a passenger onboard managed to escape unhurt, according to officials.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

1 killed in Irvine freeway crash

IRVINE, Calif. - A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corona, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Corona, CA
Accidents
Corona, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Corona Fire Department
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
PERRIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
One Green Planet

Nearly 150 Roosters Euthanized After Police Shut Down Cockfighting Event

143 roosters were euthanized in California after a cockfighting event was broken up by police in Riverside. The Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers received a call and complaints about a large and loud event, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said in a statement. When they arrived at the scene, they found more than 200 people and 143 birds at a Jurupa Valley home.
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
The Malibu Times

Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir

Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, including a SWAT team, responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor The post SWAT standoff ends in Palm Desert, suspect located appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy