ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Smoke plumes from large gorse fire in Ipswich as Met Office issues amber heat warning

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9VuU_0hBxO4w100

A fire on Rushmore Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk. Fire appliances from Ipswich East, Woolbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook and Needham Market were mobilised to deal with the fire.PA

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends

An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Office#Ipswich#Plumes#Accident
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two dead and girl seriously injured after car hits pedestrians

Two members of the same family have died and a child is seriously injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Kent.A man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday night.A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Kent Police said, adding that all the pedestrians were members of the same family.We are appealing for information and CCTV/dashcam footage after two people died and a child was left seriously...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours

The father of a nine-month-old baby blocked in a Thames Water worker after his family was left without water for more than 36 hours.Chris Oxley filmed the moment he took action after his request for a manager to be contacted was “rudely” refused by the worker, who allegedly swore at him.Footage recorded by Oxley at the scene in High Wycombe on Wednesday (9 August) shows the worker’s van blocked by his two cars.Oxley said on Thursday morning that he had reached 62 hours with no supply.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed songFox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina

A woman has died after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City, South Carolina, according to local authorities.The Horry County Coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Tammy Perreault, WMBF reported. The fatal incident, which occurred on Wednesday, appeared to be a freak accident.A local bar paid tribute to Ms Perreault in a statement.“Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman,” Scotty’s Beach...
The Independent

In Pictures: Widest load on British roads?

Part of the M53 in Cheshire was closed on Saturday night to accommodate what is thought to be one of the biggest objects to be moved on a UK road.At 26.5 metres long and five times higher than a double decker bus, the piece of machinery could only travel at walking pace along three miles of the motorway.The structure is part of a £45 million furnace that is being installed at Essar’s Stanlow oil refinery and will be the first capable of running entirely on hydrogen.It was built 6,000 miles away in Thailand and carried by ship to the Port...
U.K.
The Independent

Rail strike: Train drivers begin 24-hour walkout over deadlocked dispute

Train drivers gathered at Willesden Junction station in northwest London as members of Aslef began their 24-hour strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Members of Aslef at nine train companies walked out for 24 hours from August 13, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.The strikes hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceSalman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of authorSpirit Airlines employee trades blows with female passenger during argument
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit north of UK as heatwave continues in south

A thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of the north on Sunday while the south will continue to swelter in "extreme heat" with temperatures above 30C in many areas, forecasters say.Emergency services have already been forced to deal with several fires in England while a man died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.Dan Stroud, a Met Office meteorologist, said that the weather will continue to be dry across the south on Sunday.“For the rest of the weekend, across the south, there will be a continuation of the very dry and hot conditions,” he...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Met Police told to drop action against vigil protesters

The Metropolitan Police has been prevented by prosecutors from criminalising people for attending the Sarah Everard vigil, according to reports.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told lawyers that it had “discontinued” attempts to prosecute six people because it was not in the public interest, The Guardian reported. A spokesperson told The Independent: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review and we concluded that our legal test for a prosecution was not met.”The decision comes at a troubling time for the force, which was strongly criticised for the way it policed the Clapham Common vigil for Ms Everard in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Boat packed with 625kg of cocaine seized off Panama coast by border service

Authorities in Panama have seized a vessel packed with 625kg of cocaine.Footage shared by the National Border Service of Panama shows the moment units located a “low-profile semi-submersible boat”, which was believed to be transporting 625 packages of the drug.The boat is designed to navigate stealthily and can operate almost entirely underwater.Three Colombians have been arrested in connection with transporting the drugs from South America toward North America, the border service also confirmed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn inTempers flare during local meeting over Thornton Heath explosion that killed childLiz Truss’s economic plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’, Sunak warns
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Australian police say man arrested over shots fired inside Canberra airport

A man was arrested on Sunday after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal, Australian police said.“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” the police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”ACT Policing also tweeted: “About 1.30pm today police were called to the Canberra Airport following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building. Shortly after, one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. There is no immediate threat to public safety.”Many people who were present on the scene have also tweeted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Temperatures to rise to 35C amid drought, wildfires with thunderstorms to come

The UK could see temperatures as high as 35C this weekend, amid wildfires, drought, and thunderstorms.It comes as the southern half of the UK has been beset by drought conditions this weekend, while the northern half braces for thunderstorms on Sunday.An amber heat warning has been issued by the Met Office.This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.Meanwhile, yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and from 10am until midnight for Wales...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy