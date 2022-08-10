ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFC Films Takes North America On Stephen Frears Drama ‘The Lost King’ Ahead Of TIFF Premiere

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to Stephen Frears ’ drama The Lost King , starring Sally Hawkins ( The Shape of Water ) and Steve Coogan ( The Trip ), ahead of its world premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival .

The film reuniting Frears with writers Coogan and Jeff Pope—who adapted the script for his 2013 dramedy Philomena —tells the remarkable true story of amateur historian Philippa Langley (Hawkins), who was behind the real life discovery of King Richard III in 2012 after the remains had been lost for 500 years. Langley spent years researching and searching for the remains, in spite of skepticism from friends, family and academics. Her story is one of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country’s most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England’s history. Two-time Oscar nominee Coogan stars alongside two-time Oscar nom and Golden Globe winner Hawkins as Philippa’s husband, John Langley.

The Lost King is a Baby Cow production for Pathé, BBC Film, Ingenious Media and Screen Scotland. Coogan produced alongside Christine Langan ( The Queen ) and Dan Winch ( A Very English Scanda l), with Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars exec producing for Pathé, along with Rose Garnett for BBC Film, Andrea Scarso for Ingenious, Pope and Langley. Wendy Griffin served as co-producer.

“I’m delighted that THE LOST KING has found a home in North America with IFC Films,” said two-time Oscar nom, Frears. “It was hugely enjoyable to work again with Steve and Jeff and we were blessed with an incredible performance from Sally. Toronto is always special and now we have IFC at our side.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the exceptional creative team behind THE LOST KING,” added IFC Films President, Arianna Bocco. “Stephen, Steve and Jeff and our friends at Pathe have brought the astounding story of Philippa Langley to life and Sally Hawkins has added another brilliant performance to her resume. We can’t wait to have the world premiere with our amazing friends at Toronto this year in person, on a big screen.”

Established in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films is a leading U.S. distributor of independent film. Other current and upcoming releases include Andrew Seman’s Resurrection , Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round , Official Competition from Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, Claire Denis’ Both Sides of the Blade , Andrea Arnold’s first documentary Cow , Jacques Audiard’s Paris, 13th District , and the Venice Golden Lion winner Happening , directed by Audrey Diwan.

IFC Films’ Head of Acquisitions and Production Scott Shooman negotiated the deal for The Lost King on behalf of the company, with Pathe UK’s Managing Director Cameron McCracken on behalf of the filmmakers.

