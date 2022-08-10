ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: NFL to Add Black Friday Game Broadcast by Amazon

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NRiF_0hBxNarh00

The game will likely be added to the holiday schedule for 2023 or ’24, according to the report.

Amazon takes over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package in 2022, and is set to take on a very appropriate holiday weekend game as early as 2023. According to Sports Business Journal , the league’s new media partner will likely broadcast a game on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which is also a massive shopping day for retailers like Amazon.

The Black Friday game, which comes a day after the NFL’s traditional three-game Thanksgiving lineup, will most likely begin in 2023 but could be pushed to ’24, according to the report.

The move was hinted at by ProFootballTalk ‘s Peter King in April when he reported that owners passed a resolution to give the league permission to schedule two more teams for a second short-week game. At the time, he mentioned that Amazon wanted a Black Friday game. He pegged the cost to Amazon at between $70 million to $100 million for the game, on top of the $1 billion annually that Amazon will pay the NFL for Thursday Night Football .

With the decision, the NFL will be pushing two teams to a second week of just three or four days of rest during the season. Thursday Night Football has been fairly controversial among players , some of whom have publicly cited safety concerns due to the quick turnaround in an already grueling, injury-riddled season.

As has been the case with the expansion of the NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule to three games, the league is set to impede on a day that has generally been reserved for college football. This year, Texas vs. Baylor, North Carolina vs. NC State, Arizona vs. Arizona State, Missouri vs. Arkansas, Iowa vs. Nebraska and Florida State vs. Florida are among the games slated for Black Friday.

More NFL Media Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
Person
Taylor Rooks
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#New Media#American Football#Sports Business Journal
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

89K+
Followers
37K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy