ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Mountain View Humane offers 12% discount in honor of 12th birthday

By Kylie Kidd, Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHWMD_0hBxMv7V00

UPDATE 2:13 p.m. (8/11/22): On Wednesday, Mountain View Humane — a spay and neuter clinic in Christiansburg — celebrated 12 years since its first surgery by inviting community members and and their furry friends to enjoy birthday cake and goodie bags.

Mountain View Humane’s executive director, Sylvie Peterson, says the facility has spayed or neutered over 88,000 animals in the past 12 years.

According to Peterson, spaying and neutering can help with the overcrowding problem many shelters are facing right now.

Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke

“We just want to be overall keeping pets and their families together because that’s another component of spay-neuter is the care that comes afterward,” Peterson said. “If we’re doing everything we can to keep them together, they’re not entering into shelters and they’re not putting the shelter employees into a position where they might have to make that rough decision.”

If you call Mountain View Humane by Friday, Aug. 12 to schedule services — and mention the 12th birthday discount — the facility says it will offer a 12% discount on those services through the end of the year.

In addition to the low-cost spay and neutering procedures, Mountain View Humane also offers a pet food pantry to help people struggling to feed their animals.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Mountain View Humane is celebrating its 12th birthday on Wednesday, but instead of getting gifts, it’s giving gifts to customers in the form of discounted services!

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mountain View Humane invites community members to stop by Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic — located at 225 Industrial Drive in Christiansburg — so they can enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag, and learn about the available services to keep their pets healthy.

FURRY FRIENDS

“August 10, 2022 marks 12 years since our very first surgery,” said Sylvie Peterson, executive director of Mountain View Humane. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 12 years since our first surgery and excited that we can offer our community a celebratory discount on services for their pets!”

If you call Mountain View Humane by Friday, Aug. 12 to schedule services — and mention the 12th birthday discount — the facility says it will offer a 12% discount on those services through the end of the year.

For more information, contact Mountain View Humane at 540-382-0222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

Northwest Ace Hardware and Salem Fair donate $7,725 to 127 Place

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Northwest Ace Hardware teamed up with the Salem Fair to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Christian-based non-profit for orphans in southwest Virginia. The Salem Fair returned to Salem this past June, allowing Northwest Ace Hardware stores to sell hundreds of “Megapass” unlimited ride wristband tickets for the fair in advance. […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Bedford Humane Society ‘gets digging’ to raise $50K for new shelter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the entire month of August, the Bedford Humane Society is holding its “Let’s Get Digging” campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to build a brand new, no-kill animal shelter. Last summer, the nonprofit says it raised $50,000 toward the new facility, so staff members are hoping to raise […]
BEDFORD, VA
WFXR

Community partners team up to donate food to Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Feeding Southwest Virginia‘s community partners are joining forces on Friday and dropping off food that has been donated by community members and employees over the past two weeks. According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First Credit Union have been collecting food items so they […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Community, VA
Christiansburg, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WFXR

CHIP of Roanoke holds Wellness Rodeo to help with back-to-school prep

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Child Health Investment Partnership (CHIP) of Roanoke held a Wellness Rodeo on Tuesday to make sure kids are happy and healthy as they prepare to return to school. According to Chief Operating Officer Autumn Lavering, the rodeo was a one stop shop for health resources and back-to-school de-stressing. Lavering says there […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office donates 100 pairs of cleats for youth athletes

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to ensure all kids can play sports, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has donated 100 pairs of cleats to the Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department. The sheriff’s office tells WFXR News that with the help of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 100 pairs of cleats were donated on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain
WFXR

Old Fiddlers’ Convention returns to Galax for 86th year

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention — known as one of the oldest and largest fiddlers’ conventions in the world — is underway in Galax, featuring a plethora of performances throughout the week. Hundreds of people have been camping out at Felts Park this week, including some band members, who say […]
GALAX, VA
WFXR

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack at Henry Co. school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy is facing multiple weapons charges after a loaded pistol was discovered at a Henry County high school on Tuesday, less than a week into the new school year. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Bassett High School faculty learned about a student in possession of a […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
WFXR

Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Envigo beagles at Angels of Assisi find forever families, foster homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the week since 64 beagles rescued from the Envigo breeding facility arrived in Roanoke, Angels of Assisi says that a number of the dogs have found new homes, either with forever families or foster families. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the shelter announced the first litter of beagle puppies was old […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Sports fans help ‘strike out’ hunger at Salem Red Sox Stadium

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem Red Sox fans were able to help in the fight against hunger on Sunday and get free baseball tickets at the same time. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Feeding Southwest Virginia and landscaper W.S. Connelly & Co., Inc. teamed up to host a ‘Strike Out Hunger’ food drive at Salem Red […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. School Board Ridgeway seat to be filled in November election

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents of the Ridgeway district in Henry County will have the opportunity to serve on the Henry County School Board (HCBS) through a special election this November. According to school board officials, a writ of election was approved by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry on Friday, Aug. 5 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Slow down: School zones, buses are back as Virginia students return to class

(WFXR) — The flashing school zone signs and full school buses have been absent for several months due to summer vacation. Now that students are returning to the classroom, though, authorities and school officials across the Commonwealth are urging drivers to slow down and pay attention. Virginia law states that school zone signs are activated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

75-year-old dies after SUV crashes in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998 […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy