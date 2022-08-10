Mountain View Humane offers 12% discount in honor of 12th birthday

UPDATE 2:13 p.m. (8/11/22): On Wednesday, Mountain View Humane — a spay and neuter clinic in Christiansburg — celebrated 12 years since its first surgery by inviting community members and and their furry friends to enjoy birthday cake and goodie bags.

Mountain View Humane’s executive director, Sylvie Peterson, says the facility has spayed or neutered over 88,000 animals in the past 12 years.

According to Peterson, spaying and neutering can help with the overcrowding problem many shelters are facing right now.

“We just want to be overall keeping pets and their families together because that’s another component of spay-neuter is the care that comes afterward,” Peterson said. “If we’re doing everything we can to keep them together, they’re not entering into shelters and they’re not putting the shelter employees into a position where they might have to make that rough decision.”

If you call Mountain View Humane by Friday, Aug. 12 to schedule services — and mention the 12th birthday discount — the facility says it will offer a 12% discount on those services through the end of the year.

In addition to the low-cost spay and neutering procedures, Mountain View Humane also offers a pet food pantry to help people struggling to feed their animals.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Mountain View Humane is celebrating its 12th birthday on Wednesday, but instead of getting gifts, it’s giving gifts to customers in the form of discounted services!

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mountain View Humane invites community members to stop by Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic — located at 225 Industrial Drive in Christiansburg — so they can enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag, and learn about the available services to keep their pets healthy.

“August 10, 2022 marks 12 years since our very first surgery,” said Sylvie Peterson, executive director of Mountain View Humane. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 12 years since our first surgery and excited that we can offer our community a celebratory discount on services for their pets!”

For more information, contact Mountain View Humane at 540-382-0222.

