Old Navy Locks In Jeans Prices, Rolls Out Denim Fit Guide

By Chuck Dobrosielski
 3 days ago

After some missteps with a size-equality initiative , late last month Old Navy unveiled its online “Denim Fit Guide” as it also said denim prices won’t go up through the end of September, in a nod to inflation ’s effect on back-to-school shopping.

Created to help customers easily understand how the retailer’s various jean styles fit , the “Denim Fit Guide” webpage includes an array of tools comparing the look and sizing of Old Navy’s assortment.

A “Compare All The Fits” tool, for example, breaks down Old Navy’s different styles with visuals, and written descriptions. A shopper, for example, can select “Slim Straight,” and then compare the leg shape, leg opening, hip/thigh fit, rise, stretch, and length of Old Navy’s three slim straight styles. The customer can then click through any of those three options and see the specific items Old Navy sells in that style.

The Denim Fit Guide also features a rise guide that includes both written descriptions of Old Navy’s five rise options, as well as a visual depiction of each rise on models wearing a size 4, 12 and 18. A stretch guide provides videos demonstrating Old Navy’s four stretch levels.

The online experience will extend in-store with similar matching visuals designed to guide customers to the right fit, as well as a QR code that takes visitors to Old Navy’s online Denim Fit Guide. The retailer’s current denim offering marks its largest yet, the retailer said. It includes more than 20 styles, 15 leg shapes, five rises, four stretch levels and more than 150 washes in sizes 00-30.

“We’re thrilled to offer a denim omni experience like this at a value price point that will provide ease for our customers so they can find the perfect fit for them faster. We also see this as great opportunity to streamline the jean buying process overall and minimize customer returns,” Eric Long, vice president of global e-commerce operations and production teams at Old Navy, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to simplify the shopping experience as we evolve our offering across the whole family.”

Old Navy shakes up Mexico business

Old Navy took another step toward building out its Latin America franchise business last week with the formal transfer of all its Mexico stores and employees to Grupo Axo.

The chain’s franchise agreement with the distributor of more than 30 brands will allow Old Navy’s store and e-commerce business to benefit from Axo’s local scale, market expertise and operational capabilities, Gap Inc. said. The Central American company’s other brand partners include Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, Nike, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Victoria’s Secret and Guess.

Gap Inc. originally announced its partnership with Axo in mid-December, sharing that the two had signed a purchase agreement for Old Navy’s Mexico business. At the time, it said it would continue to operate the Old Navy Mexico business as usual until regulatory approvals and closing conditions were met.

Last week’s transfer of Old Navy’s Mexico business followed the debut of Old Navy’s first Caribbean store last month in the Dominican Republic. The opening, made possible through a franchise partnership with AR Retail S.A., represented the third Old Navy franchise market launch in Latin America this year following recent openings in Chile and El Salvador.

“Latin America is a market with incredible potential for a brand that brings accessible and affordable fashion to all families,” Adrienne Gernand, managing director of international, global licensing and wholesale at Gap Inc., said in a statement. “Old Navy’s on-trend and value products that are sold in a unique, fun and family-friendly shopping environment are truly resonating with the customers in this market, and we are excited to continue growing the business through partnerships.”

Old Navy’s franchisees operate locations across nine countries: Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Dominican Republic, Vietnam and Philippines. They also have an online presence in Southeast Asia and Israel.

Old Navy’s sister retailer Gap is undergoing its own franchise expansion. Last month, Gap Inc. signed a long-term franchise agreement with Reliance Retail Limited to become the official retailer for its namesake brand across all channels in India. Gap previously partnered with Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions. The two companies mutually terminated their franchise business in India in 2020, however.

