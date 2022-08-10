ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Woodlawn, TN
WTVCFOX

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 13

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a homeless male was loitering in front of the business and refusing to leave. On scene police spoke with the male. He decided to leave the property. 22-011295- 5615 Clemons Road- AOA/Fallen Tree- Police responded...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
CLEVELAND, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Phillips
WDEF

City responds to Migrant Bus reports

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap

$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
DUNLAP, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Kayaks#Battle Academy
WDEF

Body Found on Grove Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management

(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 16

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 16. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Michael Cantrell – Public Indecency. Walter Fortson – Suspended DL/For Capias, Fail to...
EAST RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy