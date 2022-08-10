Read full article on original website
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
WTVCFOX
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
WTVCFOX
A renovated Wilcox Bridge will improve emergency response times for first responders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is an important piece of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But its age has created major transportation issues for some. Especially first responders. But there's a plan to fix it which will mean quicker response time to emergencies. Now that the city received a $25...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 13
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a homeless male was loitering in front of the business and refusing to leave. On scene police spoke with the male. He decided to leave the property. 22-011295- 5615 Clemons Road- AOA/Fallen Tree- Police responded...
WTVCFOX
Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Deputy deploys taser during fight at Finley Stadium causing 'panic'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
thedunlap-tribune.com
$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap
$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
WTVCFOX
Shot fired into community health center in Chattanooga Friday morning, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Someone fired a gun through a window of the Dodson Avenue Community Health Center Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. The bullet went through one of the building's windows, according to a release. People were inside the building working at...
WDEF
Body Found on Grove Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga police say that the body of a woman was found late last night on Grove Street in Chattanooga.According to CPD, the body appears to have been there for a period of there and was unidentifiable. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of her death.
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
WTVCFOX
'A piece of the pie:' Supply chain, employment issues discussed at Cleveland factory expo
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — How can a typical factory worker survive the changes in technology and challenges with the current supply chain issues?. That was the focus at the Smart Factories Expo in Cleveland Thursday. It is the largest congregation of manufacturers to ever occur within the area. The "Smart...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 16
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 16. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Michael Cantrell – Public Indecency. Walter Fortson – Suspended DL/For Capias, Fail to...
